IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Suryakumar Yadav helps groundstaff, video goes viral

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Suryakumar Yadav helps ground staff

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI: With the rain disrupting the ongoing 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand, a video of Suryakumar Yadav is going viral. Suryakumar Yadav, a middle-order batsman for Team India, was seen helping out the ground crew. It seems like everyone is working hard to prepare the venue. There will be a pitch inspection at 10:15 a.m. On Twitter, Suryakumar Yadav’s video is getting viral and his fans have shared their reaction to it.

One twitter User commented, “The reason he is out is we need Sun(Surya).” Another user commented, “NZ is the most friendly nation. Something in the air.” Another Twitter user commented, “Stud Launda hai bhai apna.”

The Indian squad is fighting to save the series. Despite amassing over 300 runs, New Zealand beat India in the first ODI thanks to a record-setting 221-run partnership between skipper Kane Williamson and Tom Latham. For this reason, India made two significant substitutions before today's game. After losing the first one-day international in the series against New Zealand, the Indian squad approached the field today intent on turning things around.

Both Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill contributed to the team's early success. There's a respite in the rain after two and a half hours. The Indian squad is counting on Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant to deliver big today. Unfortunately, Sanju Samson was benched once again.