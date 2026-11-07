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IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Highlights: From Brar's four-wicket haul to rain drama, how India edged past Kiwis

The Shubman Gill-led Team India clinched a low-scoring game over New Zealand in the rain-hit second ODI, with Gurnoor Brar delivering a match-winning bowling performance.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 07, 2026, 06:00 PM IST

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Highlights: From Brar's four-wicket haul to rain drama, how India edged past Kiwis
India clinch a four-run win over the Blackcaps via the DLS method. (Pic Credits: Instagram/indiancricketteam)
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India beat New Zealand by four runs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in the rain-hit second ODI at Wellington on Saturday, where Gurnoor Brar delivered a stellar performance with the ball by taking four wickets to restrict the hosts to just 134 runs.

 

Toss

 

Indian skipper Shubman Gill won the Toss and elected to bowl first against the Kiwis.

 

 

First Innings

Batting first, the Kiwis lost three wickets early, and within 9 overs, the hosts were 23/3. However, Daryl Mitchell remained a headache for the Indian side as he completed his half-century but played a slower innings. He was finally dismissed by Axar Patel at 55 in the 35th over.

Later, skipper Mitchell Santner also managed to hit a few bigs and added 31 runs to the total in 38 balls. Except for these two, no other Kiwi batter scored more than 11 runs.

For India, Gurnoor Brar picked up four wickets in his 10-over spell, conceding just 30 runs. Along with him, Auqib Nabi, Anshul Kamboj and Axar Patel picked up two wickets each, and all three were quite economical in their spells.

 

 

Second Innings

Chasing a below-par total, Team India's pursuit of the 135-run target did not begin as expected, as Jacob Duffy dismissed Gill for a golden duck before removing Virat Kohli for 7 runs. Rohit Sharma, who has been struggling with his form for last few innings, failed again and managed to score just 23 runs.

On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer became India's top scorer with 30 runs off 46 deliveries. Meanwhile, KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 26. The match was stopped again after the 26th over when India's score read 113/7, which was four runs more than the par score as per the DLS method.

 

Due to continuous rain, the match could not be completed, and India was declared the winner. With this win, India now lead the 5-match series 2-0..

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