IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match in Hamilton

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction

After suffering a 7-wicket loss in the first ODI in Auckland, Team India will hope to bounce back to winning ways when they take on New Zealand in the second ODI on Sunday. Needless to say, it's a must-win game for the Men in Blue, otherwise, they will risk going down 0-2 in the three-match series.

Shikhar Dhawan's men scored 306 runs in fifty overs, but the Kiwis chased it down with 17 balls to spare. Tom Lathan won the Man of the Match award courtesy of his unbeaten 145-run knock.

The first ODI marked the debut for Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh but the bowlers couldn't pick wickets at regular intervals, with the Indian batters doing their job with the bat. Dhawan will be hoping for an improved showing from his bowlers in a do-or-die match, which the Men in Blue would like to win and make the final ODI the series decider.

Dream11 Prediction – IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

Keeper – Rishabh Pant

Batsmen – Shubman Gill, Devon Conway, Suryakumar Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan (vc), Tom Latham (c)

All-rounders – Washinton Sundar, Darryl Mitchell

Bowlers – Lockie Ferguson, Umran Malik, Mitchell Santner

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Probable Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

IND vs NZ My Dream11 team

Shikhar Dhawan (vc), Tom Latham (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shubman Gill, Devon Conway, Suryakumar Yadav, Washinton Sundar, Darryl Mitchell, Lockie Ferguson, Umran Malik, Mitchell Santner

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Match Details

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI is scheduled to start at 07:00 AM IST on Sunday, November 27 at Hamilton. The live telecast will be available on the DD Sports channel. The live streaming will be available on the Amazon Prime app and website.

Squads:

India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham