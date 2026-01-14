IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Daryl Mitchell's century, Will Young's fifty power New Zealand to 7-wicket win; level series 1–1

Daryl Mitchell’s brilliant century, supported by Will Young’s composed fifty, powered New Zealand to a convincing 7-wicket victory and helped level the series at 1–1. The win marked a strong comeback for the Kiwis, with their top order delivering under pressure to keep the series wide open.

Daryl Mitchell’s commanding unbeaten century illuminated the Niranjan Shah Stadium, while Will Young’s resolute half-century provided New Zealand with the backbone they needed to overpower India by seven wickets in the second ODI. Chasing a competitive 285, the visitors secured victory with 15 balls to spare, leveling the three-match series at 1–1 and setting the stage for a high-stakes decider.

Mitchell, Young Anchor the Chase

The New Zealand chase began on a cautious note with Devon Conway (16) and Henry Nicholls (10) departing early. However, Mitchell and Young soon took control, forging a formidable 162-run partnership for the third wicket that shifted the momentum decisively in New Zealand’s favor.

Mitchell led the way with an authoritative display, registering his eighth ODI hundred off just 96 deliveries. He remained unbeaten on 131 from 117 balls, sealing the win with a deft scoop to the boundary. Young offered crucial support at the other end, compiling a composed 87 from 98 balls before falling to Kuldeep Yadav in the 38th over. Glenn Phillips (32*) then joined Mitchell to guide New Zealand to their highest-ever successful ODI run chase on Indian soil.

Rahul Lone Warrior for India

Earlier, New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell won the toss and opted to field. India’s innings unfolded in contrasting phases—Rohit Sharma (24) and Shubman Gill (56) combined for a solid 70-run opening stand, but the middle order faltered under pressure. Kristian Clarke’s incisive spell accounted for the wickets of Rohit, Virat Kohli (23), and Shreyas Iyer (8), reducing India to 118 for 4.

KL Rahul counterattacked with a blend of composure and aggression, notching up his eighth ODI century and finishing unbeaten on 112 from just 92 balls. Ravindra Jadeja contributed 27, while Nitish Kumar Reddy added a brisk 20 in the closing overs to help India post 284 for 7.

Series Poised for Decisive Finish

Despite Rahul’s efforts, India’s bowling lacked penetration under the lights as the pitch eased out. Only Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, and Harshit Rana managed to break through, with the remainder of the attack unable to trouble the Mitchell-Young partnership.

With the series now tied, anticipation builds for the deciding clash in Indore, where both sides will vie for the trophy in a winner-takes-all encounter on Sunday.

