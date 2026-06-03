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IND vs NZ 2026: Full schedule, match timings, venues and live streaming details

India and New Zealand will lock horns in a highly anticipated multi-format series in October this year. Take a look at the complete schedule, venues, match timings, and live streaming details for every fixture.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 03, 2026, 06:03 PM IST

IND vs NZ 2026: Full schedule, match timings, venues and live streaming details
Check the full schedule of India's tour of New Zealand (AI-Generated)
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In October, the men's Indian cricket team will tour New Zealand for their all-format series, beginning with a T20I game on October 22. Notably, India last toured the Island nation in 2020 when Team India won the 5-match T20I series but lost the ODI and Test series to the host. India is yet to clinch a Test series on New Zealand soil since 2009. Will India be able to win a red-ball series this time? It will be interesting to see whether India can finally end that long wait and script history.

For now, take a look at the complete schedule, venues, match timings, and live streaming details for every fixture.

T20I series

October 22, 1st T20I - Hagley Oval, Christchurch at 1:30 PM IST

October 24, 2nd T20I - Hagley Oval, Christchurch at 1:30 PM IST

October 27, 3rd T20I - Westpac Stadium, Wellington at 1:30 PM IST

October 30, 4th T20I - Eden Park, Auckland at 1:30 PM IST

November 1, 5th T20I Seddon Park, Hamilton at 1:30 PM IST

 

 

ODI series

November 4, 1st ODI - Eden Park, Auckland at 8:30 AM IST

November 7, 2nd ODI - Westpac Stadium, Wellington at 8:30 AM IST

November 10, 3rd ODI - Seddon Park, Hamilton at 8:30 AM IST

November 13, 4th ODI - Bay Oval , Tauranga at 8:30 AM IST

November 15, 5th ODI - Bay Oval, Tauranga at 8:30 AM IST

Test series

November 19-23, 1st Test - Basin Reserve, Wellington at 4:30 AM IST

November 27-December 1, 2nd Test - Hagley Oval, Christchurch at 4:30 AM IST

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