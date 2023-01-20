IND vs NZ 2023: Indian team slapped with heavy fine for slow over-rate in 1st ODI

Team India fined for slow over-rate in 1st ODI

Team India kicked off the New Zealand ODI series with a narrow 12-run victory, putting them 1-0 up in the series. However, prior to the next match in Raipur, Rohit Sharma and his squad have been dealt a major setback. India has been fined 60% of their match fee for failing to maintain a sufficient over-rate against New Zealand in the first ODI in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Javagal Srinath of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed a sanction after India were found to be three overs short of the target after taking time allowances into account.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the International Cricket Council's Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players are fined 20% of their match fee for every over their team fails to bowl within the allotted time, constituting a minimum over-rate offence. This penalty serves as a reminder to players to adhere to the regulations and maintain the integrity of the game.

“The ICC Code of Conduct is part of the ICC’s continuing efforts to maintain the public image, popularity and integrity of cricket by providing: (a) an effective means to deter any participant from conducting themselves improperly on and off the ‘field-of-play’ or in a manner that is contrary to the ‘spirit of cricket’; and (b) a robust disciplinary procedure pursuant to which all matters of improper conduct can be dealt with fairly, with certainty and in an expeditious manner,” states the Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

India's captain, Rohit Sharma, pleaded guilty to the offense and accepted the proposed sanction, thus eliminating the need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Anil Chaudhary and Nitin Menon, third umpire K N Ananthapadmanabhan, and fourth umpire Jayaraman Madanagopal levied the charge against Sharma.

Riding on Shubman Gill's magnificent double century, India emerged victorious by 12 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Facing an imposing target of 350, New Zealand valiantly fought to the end, but were ultimately bowled out for 337 in 49.2 overs in a thrilling, high-scoring game.

READ| Brazilian footballer and ex-Barcelona star Dani Alves detained in Spain on suspicion of sexual assault