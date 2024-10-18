New Zealand spinner Glenn Phillips took the crucial wicket of Indian batsman Virat Kohli off the final ball of the day.

India's performance in the Bengaluru Test on Friday was a tale of two halves. Initially, they struggled against the aggressive batting of Rachin Ravindra and Tim Southee, allowing New Zealand to surpass 400 runs. However, India showed resilience in their second innings, with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Sarfaraz Khan leading the charge and igniting hopes of a remarkable comeback in the Garden City.

Despite conceding a significant 356-run lead in the first innings, India managed to reduce the deficit to 125 runs by the end of Day 3, finishing at 231 for 3 wickets. The mood at the close of play was bittersweet as Kohli fell for 70 on the final delivery of the day, caught behind by the wicketkeeper off Glenn Phillips. The uncertainty of whether Kohli had actually edged the ball led to a tense moment as the decision was reviewed, ultimately confirming the edge and disappointing the crowd.

Stumps on Day 3 in the 1st #INDvNZ Test!



End of a gripping day of Test Cricket #TeamIndia move to 231/3 in the 2nd innings, trail by 125 runs.



@IDFCFIRSTBank

Although Kohli's dismissal was a setback, India's strong performance in the second innings, highlighted by a 136-run partnership in just 163 deliveries, provided hope for salvaging the Test match. Scoring at a rapid rate of nearly five runs per over, India set the stage for an exciting finish, giving the fans at M Chinnaswamy Stadium something to look forward to. Sarfaraz Khan's unbeaten 70 further added to the optimism surrounding India's chances in the match.

