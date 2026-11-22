India's 720/9 against New Zealand was more than just a massive total, as Shubman Gill's side broke multiple records. Know more about them.

India scripted several records after posting 720/9 in the first innings of the Wellington Test. (Pic Credits: Instagram/indiancricketteam)

Shubman Gill and Co turned the Wellington Test against New Zealand into a memorable batting contest on Day 4 as the visitors registered several unique records with their stellar batting. Yes, you read it right! India declared their first innings at 720/9 after spending 166 overs at the crease and taking a lead of 352 runs.

With this batting prowess, India registered several Test records to its name, such as the total becoming the highest-ever team score in a match played on New Zealand soil since 1930, surpassing the previous record of 715/6 declared against Bangladesh in Hamilton in 2019.

Not only this, but India also scripted a unique record by becoming the first team in Tests to register 50-plus run partnerships for each of the first seven wickets in a single innings. 720/9 is also India's highest-ever Test innings score on foreign soil, surpassing their previous record of 707 against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2010.

Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul register major Test record against SENA nations

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant also scripted history by becoming the first visiting wicketkeeper to register Test centuries in all four SENA nations. The left-handed batter scored 128 runs off 153 balls, which included six maximums and 10 boundaries.

Apart from him, KL Rahul also etched his name in history books by becoming the first Indian and only the second Asian opener to score Test centuries in all four SENA countries: South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia.

For those unversed, India may have scored 720/9 in the first innings and scripted history, but this is not the team's highest score in the red-ball format, as their two top totals remain 759/7 against England in Chennai in 2016 and 726/9 against Sri Lanka in Mumbai in 2009.

Meanwhile, New Zealand came out to bat after India declared their innings. At Day 4 Stumps, Blackcaps were 119/2 with Devon Conway 59 (137) and Rachin Ravindra 27 (72) at the crease.