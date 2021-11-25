Search icon
bannerbanner
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs NZ 1st Test: India captain Ajinkya Rahane wins toss, opts to bat first; Shreyas Iyer makes his debut

India have won the toss and chosen to bat first against New Zealand in the first Test in Kanpur

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 25, 2021, 09:23 AM IST

IND vs NZ 1st Test: India captain Ajinkya Rahane wins toss, opts to bat first; Shreyas Iyer makes his debut

India won the toss and opted to bat first against New Zealand in the first Test in Kanpur starting Thursday, November 25. Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane said that the pitch looked very good but generally it slows down here in Kanpur, so batting first was a better bet.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said that he would have batted first as well but now that they are bowling, it's important to take early wickets.

Team India handed a debut to middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer while going with a combination of three spinners and two pacers.

For New Zealand too, there was a debutant in Rachin Ravindra, who will serve as the fifth bowling option along with two spinners and as many pace bowlers.

Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agrawal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Ajaz Patel, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Will Somerville

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.