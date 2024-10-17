New Zealand opener Devon Conway scored 91 to take the visitors to 180/3 and the lead to 134 runs against hosts India.

New Zealand dominated Day 2 of their first Test match against India in Bengaluru, posting a commanding total of 180/3 in 50 overs and taking a lead of 134 runs. The Kiwi openers, Tom Latham and Devon Conway, easily surpassed India's first innings total of 46 and quickly built a strong lead. Despite Latham falling to Kuldeep Yadav after scoring 15 runs, Conway continued to apply pressure on the Indian bowlers.

Conway formed a solid partnership with Will Young, who was eventually dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja for 33 runs off 73 balls. Conway himself played a brilliant innings, scoring 91 runs off 105 balls before losing his wicket to R Ashwin. Rachin Ravindra (22*) and Daryl Mitchell (14*) remained unbeaten for New Zealand at the end of Day 2.

The Kiwi bowlers had earlier decimated the Indian batting lineup, dismissing them for a record low score of 46 runs. Matt Henry took 5 wickets for 15 runs, while Will O'Rourke claimed 4 wickets for 22 runs. Tim Southee also contributed with 1 wicket for 8 runs. This marked India's third-lowest Test innings score and their lowest ever at home.

In the first session, the New Zealand fast bowlers had the Indian batters on the back foot, reducing them to 13/3 before rain interrupted play in the 13th over. Rohit Sharma and Sarfaraz Khan fell to Tim Southee and Matt Henry respectively, while Virat Kohli was dismissed by Will O'Rourke for a duck. Rohit managed just 2 runs off 16 balls before being dismissed.

Overall, New Zealand's dominant performance on Day 2 has put them in a strong position going into Day 3 of the Test match against India.

