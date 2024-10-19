India posted a total of 462 runs, setting New Zealand a target of 107 runs to win in the first Test of the three-Test series.

Due to persistent rain showers following India's innings, play was unable to resume on Day 4, prompting the stumps to be called at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on 19 October. India posted a total of 462 runs, setting New Zealand a target of 107 runs to win in the first Test of the three-Test series.

Trailing by 125 runs on Day 3, India managed to turn the tables on Day 4, taking a lead of 106 runs in the first Test of the three-Test series at Bengaluru.

Sarfaraz Khan shone for India, scoring a century with 150 runs, while Rishabh Pant fell just short of his century by a single run.

Update



Play on Day 4 has been called off due to rain.



The action will resume on Day 5 at 9:15 AM IST



Scorecard - https://t.co/FS97Llv5uq#TeamIndia | #INDvNZ | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/CpmVXZvvzn — BCCI (@BCCI) October 19, 2024

On the New Zealand side, William O’Rourke and Matt Henry each claimed three wickets, with Ajaz Patel taking two and Tim Southee and Glenn Phillips securing one each.

Following the dismissals of Yashasvi Jaiswal (35) and Rohit Sharma (52), Virat Kohli and Sarfaraz Khan formed a formidable partnership, amassing 136 runs off 163 balls. However, Kohli (70) was caught by Blundell on the final delivery of the 49th over, bowled by Glenn Phillips. Sarfaraz remained unbeaten at 70 when Stumps were called for Day 3.

Ajaz Patel took 2 wickets for New Zealand, while Glenn Phillips claimed one. On Day 3, Kohli reached the milestone of 9000 runs in Test cricket in just 197 innings.

