The match, which was delayed due to rain on the opening day, saw India struggle on day 2 as they were bowled out for just 46 runs after choosing to bat first.

Following a challenging second day of play in the first Test between India and New Zealand, fans are eagerly awaiting updates on the weather forecast for Bengaluru on Friday, October 18th. The match, which was delayed due to rain on the opening day, saw India struggle on day 2 as they were bowled out for just 46 runs after choosing to bat first.

New Zealand's pacers dominated, taking all 10 wickets in just 31.2 overs, with Matt Henry securing a five-wicket haul and William O'Rourke claiming four. By the end of the day, New Zealand had batted 50 overs and scored 180 runs for the loss of three wickets, holding a lead of 134 runs in the first innings. With three days remaining in the Test match, all attention is now focused on the weather conditions in Bengaluru over the weekend.

According to Accuweather, the morning in Bengaluru is expected to be cloudy with a minimal 6 per cent chance of rain at 9 AM IST. Cloudy conditions are likely to persist throughout the day, with the likelihood of rain increasing to 16 per cent by 1 PM. Thunderstorms are forecasted for 4 PM, with the chances of showers rising to 57 per cent.

If rain does occur after 4 PM, play may not resume until around 6-7 PM on Friday. The weekend forecast predicts continued cloudy skies with minimal chances of rain. Day 3 of the Test match may be affected, but a full day of play is anticipated on days four and five.

The impact of Friday's rain on the Test match outcome remains uncertain, as the Chinnaswamy Stadium boasts top-notch drainage facilities. India's focus will be on narrowing New Zealand's lead in the first innings, with hopes of taking quick wickets in the first session to turn the game in their favor.

Also read| Rohit Sharma provides major update on Rishabh Pant after keeper injures his knee during IND vs NZ 1st Test