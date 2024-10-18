Team India stole the spotlight on Day 2 of the IND-NZ 1st Test in Bengaluru as they struggled to score only 46 runs before getting all out.

Following a disappointing performance in which the Indian team was bowled out for a mere 46 runs, the Rohit Sharma-led squad faced further challenges as New Zealand's batters dominated in Bengaluru. After restricting India to a sub-50 total, New Zealand's batsmen excelled in the first innings, with Rachin Ravindra achieving a century. Ravindra played a crucial role in New Zealand's strategy to secure victory, as the tourists surpassed a 200-run lead over India on Day 3.

This marked the first instance since 2012 that a visiting team had achieved a lead of over 200 runs against India in the first innings, with the previous occurrence being England's victory in the Kolkata Test. It also marked only the fourth time in India's Test history that the team had conceded a 200+ lead at home while batting first, with previous instances against South Africa in 2008 (lost), Sri Lanka in 2009 (draw), and England in 2012 (lost).

With a significant lead to overcome, India understood the task ahead. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma provided a solid start on Day 3, but both fell victim to Ajaz Patel's spin. Jaiswal scored 35 runs, while Rohit redeemed himself from the first innings debacle with a score of 52. The responsibility of guiding the innings then fell to Virat Kohli and Sarfaraz Khan.

By the end of Day 3, India had reduced the deficit to 125 runs, reaching a total of 231 for 3 wickets. The day ended on a bittersweet note as Kohli was dismissed for 70 on the final delivery, caught behind by wicketkeeper Glenn Phillips.

