HomeCricket

CRICKET

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Live streaming, predicted Playing XI, match timings and other details

Ahead of the first game in the 5-match T20I series against New Zealand, take a look at live streaming details, match timings with venues, and the predicted Playing XI for the opening one in Nagpur.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jan 20, 2026, 11:50 PM IST

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Live streaming, predicted Playing XI, match timings and other details
The 5-match T20I series between India and New Zealand will begin on January 21
After losing a 3-match ODI series against New Zealand, Team India are geared up for a 5-match T20I series, starting Wednesday, January 21. The first game is scheduled to be played at VCA Stadium in Nagpur. The upcoming set of matches is a perfect chance for both sides to prepare for the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup 2026, scheduled to be played in India and Sri Lanka. However, India and New Zealand will not be playing any games at any of the World Cup venues. Ahead of the series, let us take a look at some of the important details about the first fixtures on Wednesday.

 

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Live Streaming

 

All the matches in the 5-match T20I series between India and New Zealand can be watched on the Star Sports Network channels. For online viewers, matches can be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

 

IND vs NZ: Head-to-head record in T20I

 

Total Matches Played - 25

IND Won - 12

NZ Won - 10

Tied - 3

 

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Predicted Playing XI

 

India - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Varun Chakaravarthy.

 

New Zealand - Mitchell Santner (C), Devon Conway (WK), Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, and Ish Sodhi.

 

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Match timings and venue

 

The first T20I match between India and New Zealand will commence at 7 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. The toss will be held at 6:30 pm IST.

 

IND vs NZ T20I series: Full fixtures and venues

 

1st T20I (January 21) - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur

2nd T20I (January 23) - Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

3rd T20I (January 25) - Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

4th T20I (January 28) - ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

5th T20I (January 31) - Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

 

