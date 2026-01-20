IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Live streaming, predicted Playing XI, match timings and other details

‘Mother of all deals’: India–EU FTA close to completion, seen as major global trade milestone is worth a quarter of global GDP
CRICKET
Ahead of the first game in the 5-match T20I series against New Zealand, take a look at live streaming details, match timings with venues, and the predicted Playing XI for the opening one in Nagpur.
After losing a 3-match ODI series against New Zealand, Team India are geared up for a 5-match T20I series, starting Wednesday, January 21. The first game is scheduled to be played at VCA Stadium in Nagpur. The upcoming set of matches is a perfect chance for both sides to prepare for the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup 2026, scheduled to be played in India and Sri Lanka. However, India and New Zealand will not be playing any games at any of the World Cup venues. Ahead of the series, let us take a look at some of the important details about the first fixtures on Wednesday.
All the matches in the 5-match T20I series between India and New Zealand can be watched on the Star Sports Network channels. For online viewers, matches can be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.
Total Matches Played - 25
IND Won - 12
NZ Won - 10
Tied - 3
India - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Varun Chakaravarthy.
New Zealand - Mitchell Santner (C), Devon Conway (WK), Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, and Ish Sodhi.
The first T20I match between India and New Zealand will commence at 7 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. The toss will be held at 6:30 pm IST.
1st T20I (January 21) - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
2nd T20I (January 23) - Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur
3rd T20I (January 25) - Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
4th T20I (January 28) - ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
5th T20I (January 31) - Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.