IND vs NZ 1st T20I Highlights: India register first T20I victory of 2026, thrash New Zealand in Nagpur by 48 runs

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Highlights: The Men in Blue are off to a great start in 2026 with their first T20I win against New Zealand in Nagpur. Team India won the match by 48 runs in a high-scoring game.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Highlights: Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India registered its first T20I victory of 2026, defeating New Zealand by 48 runs in Nagpur. Despite a power-packed half-century by Glenn Phillips in the middle overs and Daryl Mitchell present in the death overs, Indian bowlers managed to restrict the Kiwis at 190 in 20 overs. With this win, the Men in Blue take a 1-0 lead in the 5-match T20I series. Take a look at the detailed report of the IND vs NZ 1st T20I match below.

Toss

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav flicked the Toss coin, but it landed in New Zealand's favour. Mitchell Santner chose to bowl first against the Men in Blue in Nagpur.

First Innings

Batting first, Indian openers - Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson - got off to a fiery start, but the latter gave away his wicket on a soft dismissal. After him, Ishan Kishan also failed to churn out big tonight and departed with a score of just eight runs. Later, Abhishek and skipper Suryakumar Yadav added 99 runs for the third wicket partnership, before SKY returned back to the dugout at 32. Later, Hardik Pandya looked good in the middle, but he also could not make the most of it as he got dismissed at 25. After Pandya, a couple of wickets fell in quick succession, but somehow Team India touched the 200-run mark in the 18th over. In the 20th over, with two sixes, two boundaries, and a wide, IND managed to add 21 runs, taking the total to 238/7.

Second Innings

Defending 239, Indian opening bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya remove Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra in the first two overs. Tim Robinson also failed to make it big in the game and was dismissed at 21. However, the partnership between Glenn Phillips and Mark Chapman added 80 runs for the fourth wicket, but at this point, the required run rate was rising at great speed. In the death overs, it was nearly over for the Kiwis, despite Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Santner being present at the crease. In the end, Team India won the game by 48 runs, with two wickets coming in the final over by Shivam Dube on back-to-back deliveries.

Player of the Match

Abhishek Sharma wins the Player of the Match award for his 84 off just 35 balls and two important catches during the game.