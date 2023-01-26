IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Fantasy cricket tips, dream11 team for India vs New Zealand 1st T20I in Ranchi.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I, Ranchi

The Men in Blue swept the Black Caps 3-0, securing yet another series victory. India will now face off against New Zealand in a three-match T20I series beginning on January 27th, setting the stage for an exciting showdown.

Team India will be aiming to continue their winning streak in the T20 format after dominating the visitors in the ODI series. Hardik Pandya, the newly appointed captain of the T20 squad, has been performing exceptionally well, having led the team to victory against Sri Lanka. Pandya will be hoping to replicate this success and secure another series win under his leadership.

New Zealand is also without its star skipper Kane Williamson and pacers Tim Southee and Trent Boult. Mitchell Santner is captaining the team, while Ben Lister is making his debut.

Match Details

India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I

Date & Time: 27 January, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Dream11 Prediction – IND vs NZ 1st T20I

Wicket-Keeper: Devon Conway

Batters: Glenn Philips, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Michael Bracewell

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik

IND vs NZ 1st T20I My Dream11 team

Devon Conway, Darren Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

Squads

India: Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver (wk), Devon Conway (wk), Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

