IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Predicted playing XI, live streaming, weather and pitch report of Rajiv Gandhi Int'l Stadium

IND vs NZ 1st ODI predicted playing XI: Here's how India and New Zealand could lineup in the first ODI of the series on January 18 in Hyderabad.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 08:26 AM IST

IND vs NZ, 1st ODI, 2023

India's preparations for the 2023 ODI World Cup got off to a great start as the Rohit Sharma-led squad swept Sri Lanka in the three-match series. India now faces a confident New Zealand side, eager to prove their mettle.

New Zealand's tour of India will commence with a three-match ODI series, followed by a three-match T20I series. The first match of the New Zealand's white-ball tour of India is scheduled to take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, setting the stage for an exciting series of matches between the two teams.

The Kiwis, on the other hand, will come into the fixture after a stunning ODI series victory over Pakistan. Unfortunately, the New Zealand team management received a major setback prior to the India tour when their fast bowler Adam Milne was ruled out of competitive cricket due to a hamstring injury. As a result, Blair Tickner was called up to replace Milne in the ODI squad.

Virat Kohli has been in sensational form lately, and with the bowlers also performing in unison, India is the clear favorite heading into this series. Both teams are eager to gain the upper hand, setting the stage for an exciting match in Hyderabad.

Ahead of the first ODI match between India and New Zealand; here is everything you need to know:

Live Streaming details

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network channels in India. Fans can also watch live stream on the Disney+Hotstar app.

IND vs NZ 1st ODI Pitch Report 

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is renowned for its batting-friendly surface, and is expected to provide a boon to batters once again. Pacer bowlers may find some assistance in the latter half of the match, while spinners could prove to be invaluable during the middle overs.

IND vs NZ 1st ODI Weather Report 

The temperature is expected to remain around 29°C on matchday, with 29% humidity and 8 km/hr winds. There is no chance of precipitation during the game, ensuring ideal conditions for the players.

IND vs NZ 1st ODI Predicted playing XI

India: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma(C), Shubman Gill, SA Yadav, HH Pandya, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan, KL Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, M Shami, Umran Malik

New Zealand: Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, DJ Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, HB Shipley, Tom Latham(C), Glenn Phillips, LH Ferguson, BM Tickner, Ish Sodhi

