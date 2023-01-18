IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Shubman Gill's record double century sets internet on fire, netizens laud India opener

Shubman Gill's double century garners tons of social media reaction | Photo: File

Shubman Gill hits back-to-back centuries in the third ODI, IND vs NZ. The opening batsman sets a record and became the highest ODI score at Hyderabad by any batter. He is also the fifth Indian and youngest-ever Indian batter to score a double ton in ODIs. India's score stands at 339/7. A splendid performance by Gill unleashes a flood of appreciation on Twitter.

Gill has also become the fastest Indian to reach 1000 ODI runs, achieving this milestone during India's One-Day International against New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. People from across the country are sending their appreciation and lauding the player for his commendable performance. A memorable inning came to an end on 208 off 149 balls, with 19 fours and 9 sixes.

Read: IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Shubman Gill breaks Virat Kohli's record, becomes fastest Indian to 1000 runs in ODI history

THE SUBHMAN GILL ERA BEGINS IN ODIS. pic.twitter.com/0oHKEEC7VQ — Shubham modi (@spmoditweets45) January 18, 2023

What reply to Cricket experts who where saying ishan should play in Place of Gill .

Gill You beauty #subhmangill #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/rE4xIRaq3w January 18, 2023