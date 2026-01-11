IND vs NZ 1st ODI Highlights: Virat Kohli misses 100 by seven runs but guides India to a easy 4-wicket win against Kiwis

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Highlights: Shubman Gill-led Team India defeated the Blackcaps in the first ODI game in Vadodara by 4 wickets and 6 balls to spare. With this win, India take a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Highlights: The Men in Blue began the 2026 calendar year on a positive note as they defeated New Zealand in the first ODI match in Vadodara. Shubman Gill-led Team India beat the Blackcaps by 4 wickets and 6 balls to spare. Though Indian cricket fans celebrated the win, but were a little sad to see their favourite star, Virat Kohli, missing his ODI ton. Meanwhile, Team India took a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series against the Kiwis. Check out the detailed match report of the first ODI game between India and New Zealand.

Toss

Indian skipper Shubman Gill flipped the coin, and it landed in India's favour. He decided to bowl first against the Kiwis.

First Innings

Batting first, New Zealand had a perfect start as both openers played an over 100-run partnership for the first wicket, a feat which the Kiwi openers achieved for the first time after 1999. Both openers, Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls, also went on to score their respective half-centuries. After their dismissals, Daryl Mitchell played a power-packed innings of 84 off 71 balls, taking his side to a respectable and big total against the home team. In the end, the visitors posted 300/8 in 50 overs.

Second Innings

Chasing 301, India witnessed a slow start in the first five overs. However, Rohit shifted his gears soon after and slammed a couple of maximums against the visitors. But his innings didn't last long, and he was dismissed at 26 within the Powerplay. Later, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill added over 100 runs for the second wicket and touched the 150-run mark in the 26th over. Both batters even scored their half-centuries by that time, but Gill got dismissed at 56. After him, Shreyas Iyer came out and partnered with Kohli for another 50-plus score.

The Vadodara International Cricket Stadium went into pin-drop silence when Virat Kohli got dismissed at 93, missing his century. Soon after, Iyer also got dismissed, missing his half-century by just one run. After 45 overs, it was KL Rahul and Harshit Rana who were looking to finish the game, but Rana got dismissed at 29 off 23 balls in the death overs. In the end, KL Rahul slammed two boundaries and six in the last three balls of the 49th over, finishing off the game in style. India won the first ODI in the 3-match series by 4 wickets and 6 balls to spare.

Player of the Match

No points for guessing, yes, it is Virat Kohli who is the Player of the Match for his 93 off 91 balls.