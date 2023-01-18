Search icon
IND vs NZ, 1st ODI Dream11 Team Prediction: Likely playing XIs for India and New Zealand, live streaming, venue, time

India will now face New Zealand in a three-match ODI series, which is scheduled to begin from today (January 18).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 08:32 AM IST

File photo

IND vs NZ, 1st ODI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Team India started 2023 on a positive note after the Rohit Sharma-led side registered a 3-0 win over Sri Lanka in the recently concluded three-match home series.

India will now face New Zealand in a three-match ODI series, which is scheduled to begin from today (January 18). After the ODI series, India and New Zealand will face each other in a three-match T20I series. The first ODI will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the Kiwis have come to India after registering a comprehensive ODI series win over Pakistan. New Zealand will miss the services of their star pace bowler Adam Milne as he is dowm with a hamstring injury.

Ahead of the first ODI match between India and New Zealand; things you need to know:

IND vs NZ Telecast on TV

The India vs New Zealand match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.

IND vs NZ Live Streaming

The first ODI match between India and New Zealand will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND vs NZ, 1st ODI, venue, time and other details

The IND vs NZ match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday (January 18) at 1:30 pm IST.

IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tom Latham, Ishan Kishan

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Devon Conway, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ish Sodhi

India vs New Zealand Predicted Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Mohammd Shami

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham (c), Glenn Phillips, Micheal Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Dough Bracewell, Matt Henry

 

First-image
