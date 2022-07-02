IND vs NOR T20 match live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Northamptonshire in Northampton

Headlines

Wordle 767 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 26

Meet India's richest billionaire in food, beverage industry who has Rs 85,160 crore net worth, know about his business

Sanjay Dutt's iconic mullet from 90s inspires Gulshan Devaiah’s look in Guns and Gulaabs

Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan's film earns Rs 125 crore worldwide, Sajid Nadiadwala pens thank you note

Meet IAS officer who failed in class 10, 12, but cracked UPSC in her first attempt at age of 22; know her story

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA | Uproar over Israeli judicial changes: What's it all about?

DNA | New IECC center in Delhi's Pragati Maidan ready

Wordle 767 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 26

Diabetes: 8 rotis with low glycemic index

Health benefits of pineapple

Top 8 high protein foods for fat loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

DNA | Uproar over Israeli judicial changes: What's it all about?

DNA | New IECC center in Delhi's Pragati Maidan ready

PM Modi's Attack On Opposition Front, 24th Kargil War anniversary celebrations start in Drass & more | DNA News Wrap, July 25

Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan's film earns Rs 125 crore worldwide, Sajid Nadiadwala pens thank you note

Sanjay Dutt's iconic mullet from 90s inspires Gulshan Devaiah’s look in Guns and Gulaabs

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs NOR T20 match live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Northamptonshire in Northampton

Know all the details about the second T20 warmup game between India vs Northamptonshire in Northampton.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 03, 2022, 03:47 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After India's dominant seven-wicket win over Derbyshire on Friday, the second-string Indian side led by Dinesh Karthik, returns to action on Sunday, when they face Northamptonshire at County Ground in Northampton. 

The Men in Blue continue to build up to their upcoming 3-match T20I series against England which begins on July 7, but before that, they will play another warmup game. 

Deepak Hooda continued his red-hot form against Derbyshire by scoring 59 runs off just 37 balls, as he continues to make a case for himself, to be included in the playing XI for India's first T20I versus England. 

And that's what it's all about, with this group of players, who will all be hoping to give another clinical performance against Northamptonshire on Sunday. 

READ| IIND vs NOR Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Northamptonshire T20 match in Northampton

When and what time will India vs Northamptonshire match start?

India vs Northamptonshire match will be played on Sunday, July 3 at 07:00 PM IST.

Where will India vs Northamptonshire match take place?

India vs Northamptonshire match will be held at County Ground in Northampton. 

Which channel will telecast India vs Northamptonshire match in India?

India vs Northamptonshire match won't be televised in India.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs Northamptonshire match in India?

India vs Northamptonshire match live streaming will be available on the Fancode app, and Northamptonshire's official YouTube channel. 

READ| IND vs ENG: Dinesh Karthik-led Team India win warm-up game against Derbyshire by seven wickets

IND vs NOR Probable Playing XIs

India: Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Northamptonshire: Ben Curran, Chris Lynn, Josh Cobb (c), James Neesham, Saif Zaib, Rob Keogh, Lewis McManus (wk), Tom Taylor, Graeme White, Freddie Heldreich, Ben Sanderson

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

UGC NET 2023 Result to be announced this week, know websites and steps to check scores online

Meet Maharaja of Jaipur, crowned at 12, now owns property worth Rs 20,000 crore, know his lavish lifestyle, net worth

Mukesh Ambani to launch affordable Reliance JioBook 4G laptop on July 31, design revealed

Wordle 766 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 25

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra shares this anecdote from the sets

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE