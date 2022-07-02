IND vs NOR T20 match live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Northamptonshire in Northampton

Know all the details about the second T20 warmup game between India vs Northamptonshire in Northampton.

After India's dominant seven-wicket win over Derbyshire on Friday, the second-string Indian side led by Dinesh Karthik, returns to action on Sunday, when they face Northamptonshire at County Ground in Northampton.

The Men in Blue continue to build up to their upcoming 3-match T20I series against England which begins on July 7, but before that, they will play another warmup game.

Deepak Hooda continued his red-hot form against Derbyshire by scoring 59 runs off just 37 balls, as he continues to make a case for himself, to be included in the playing XI for India's first T20I versus England.

And that's what it's all about, with this group of players, who will all be hoping to give another clinical performance against Northamptonshire on Sunday.

When and what time will India vs Northamptonshire match start?

India vs Northamptonshire match will be played on Sunday, July 3 at 07:00 PM IST.

Where will India vs Northamptonshire match take place?

India vs Northamptonshire match will be held at County Ground in Northampton.

Which channel will telecast India vs Northamptonshire match in India?

India vs Northamptonshire match won't be televised in India.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs Northamptonshire match in India?

India vs Northamptonshire match live streaming will be available on the Fancode app, and Northamptonshire's official YouTube channel.

IND vs NOR Probable Playing XIs

India: Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Northamptonshire: Ben Curran, Chris Lynn, Josh Cobb (c), James Neesham, Saif Zaib, Rob Keogh, Lewis McManus (wk), Tom Taylor, Graeme White, Freddie Heldreich, Ben Sanderson