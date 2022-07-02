IND vs NOR Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Northamptonshire T20 match in Northampton

Deepak Hooda starred for India against Derbyshire

After beating Derbyshire in the first T20 warmup match on Friday, Dinesh Karthik-led India's second-string side will take on Northamptonshire in the second warmup T20 match at County Ground in Northampton on Sunday.

Ahead of the Men in Blue's upcoming T20I series versus England, they were scheduled to play two warmup games, the first of which India won easily. Deepak Hooda picked up from where he left off against Ireland by scoring yet another fifty, while Sanju Samson and Arshdeep Singh also impressed against Derbyshire.

As far as recent form is concerned India have an upper hand as they beat South Africa in two T20Is, followed by a no result, after which they got the better of Ireland as well. Northamptonshire meanwhile have won just one of their five previous fixtures.

Dream11 Prediction – India vs Northamptonshire – 2nd T20 warmup game in Northampton

IND vs NOR Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India vs Northamptonshire

India vs Northamptonshire My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson, Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Chris Lynn (vc), Saif Zaib, Deepak Hooda (c)

All-rounders: James Neesham, Joshua Cobb, Venkatesh Iyer

Bowlers: Ben Sanderson, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

IND vs NOR Probable Playing XIs

India: Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Northamptonshire: Ben Curran, Chris Lynn, Josh Cobb (c), James Neesham, Saif Zaib, Rob Keogh, Lewis McManus (wk), Tom Taylor, Graeme White, Freddie Heldreich, Ben Sanderson

India vs Northamptonshire My Dream11 Playing XI

Sanju Samson, Dinesh Karthik, Chris Lynn (vc), Saif Zaib, Deepak Hooda (c), James Neesham, Joshua Cobb, Venkatesh Iyer, Ben Sanderson, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

India vs Northamptonshire Match Details

The match begins at 07:00 PM IST and will take place at County Ground in Northampton on Sunday, July 03, 2022. The match can be live-streamed on the FanCode app, and Northamptonshire club's YouTube channel.