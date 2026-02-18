FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Galgotias University professor Neha Singh faces flak over 'Korean' soccer drone display at AI Summit after Chinese robodog row

Viral Galgotias University Professor Neha Singh breaks silence over 'Chinese' RoboDog controversy: 'One misinterpretation'

IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Netherlands match live on TV, online?

Bihar: Viral Facebook Live shows Class 10 students scaling exam centre walls

Big blow for BCCI as ICC eyes backup venues for Champions Trophy 2029, World Cup 2031 amid India-Pakistan, Bangladesh rift

Gurugram HORROR: 31-year-old CA slit pregnant banker wife's throat with scissors, cover it as robbery over affair suspicion; here's what we know

Alia Bhatt announced as presenter at 79th BAFTA Awards 2026, to join Cillian Murphy, Bryan Cranston, Monica Bellucci, and more

Operation Sindoor: Bhushan Kumar teams up with Vivek Agnihotri, will adapt Pahalgam massacre, it's revenge from Pakistan for big screen

Ethereum 2026 Plan: Glamsterdam and Hegota upgrades explained

Morgan Stanley Files Spot Bitcoin and Solana ETF Trusts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral Galgotias University Professor Neha Singh breaks silence over 'Chinese' RoboDog controversy: 'One misinterpretation'

Galgotias University Professor Neha Singh breaks silence over 'Chinese' RoboDog

IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Netherlands match live on TV, online?

IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs

Bihar: Viral Facebook Live shows Class 10 students scaling exam centre walls

Bihar: Viral Facebook Live shows Class 10 students scaling exam centre walls

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7, faced fashion choices controversy; know her educational qualification, acting journey

Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7

Epstein files: Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over Epstein ties

The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says she hurt by...

The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Netherlands match live on TV, online?

IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score and Streaming Online: Find out how to catch the India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match live on television and online through JioHotstar and Star Sports, including the date, start time, venue, and additional information.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Feb 18, 2026, 04:16 PM IST

IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Netherlands match live on TV, online?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Suryakumar Yadav’s Indian team is set to take on Scott Edwards’ Netherlands in their last group stage encounter of the 2026 T20 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium this Wednesday. India stands as the clear favorites and aims to conclude the group stage with a flawless record. So far, they have outperformed every opponent, securing victories over the USA by 29 runs, Namibia by 93 runs, and Pakistan by 61 runs. This success comes even though they haven't showcased their full batting potential yet.

Abhishek Sharma will be under the spotlight. His aggressive batting approach has always carried some risk, but he had been successful more often than not prior to this tournament. Unfortunately, during the T20 World Cup, he hasn't quite found his rhythm. A significant performance against the Netherlands could be just what he needs at 25 years old. Nevertheless, with his struggles, India has thrived thanks to Ishan Kishan's exceptional form and captain Suryakumar Yadav's ability to adapt his game in various situations.

Match Details

India vs Netherlands, 36th Match, Group A, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 

Date & Time: February 18, 7:00 PM LOCAL

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Live Streaming Details

What time and where is the India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Netherlands will be played on Wednesday, February 18, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

How to watch India vs NetherlandsT20 World Cup 2026 match In India?

The India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 match will be televised in India on the Star Sports Network.

How to live stream India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The live streaming of India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 match will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

Probable XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakarvarthy

Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards, Zach Lion-Cachet, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaasen

Also read| Big blow for BCCI as ICC eyes backup venues for Champions Trophy 2029, World Cup 2031 amid India-Pakistan, Bangladesh rift

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Galgotias University professor Neha Singh faces flak over 'Korean' soccer drone display at AI Summit after Chinese robodog row
Galgotias University professor Neha Singh faces backlash over soccer drone
Viral Galgotias University Professor Neha Singh breaks silence over 'Chinese' RoboDog controversy: 'One misinterpretation'
Galgotias University Professor Neha Singh breaks silence over 'Chinese' RoboDog
IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Netherlands match live on TV, online?
IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs
Bihar: Viral Facebook Live shows Class 10 students scaling exam centre walls
Bihar: Viral Facebook Live shows Class 10 students scaling exam centre walls
Big blow for BCCI as ICC eyes backup venues for Champions Trophy 2029, World Cup 2031 amid India-Pakistan, Bangladesh rift
Big blow for BCCI as ICC eyes backup venues for Champions Trophy 2029, World Cup
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7, faced fashion choices controversy; know her educational qualification, acting journey
Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7
Epstein files: Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over Epstein ties
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says she hurt by...
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says
Epstein Files: What are Trumpet plants? Sex offender grew them in nursery, emails reveal their shocking effects on victims
Epstein Files: Sex offender grew Trumpet plants in nursery, reveal emails
JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Ashi Grewal and other top female performers who scored as high as 99.9 percentile
JEE Main 2026 topper Ashi Grewal & other female performers with 99.9 percentile
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement