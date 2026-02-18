IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Netherlands match live on TV, online?

IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score and Streaming Online: Find out how to catch the India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match live on television and online through JioHotstar and Star Sports, including the date, start time, venue, and additional information.

Suryakumar Yadav’s Indian team is set to take on Scott Edwards’ Netherlands in their last group stage encounter of the 2026 T20 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium this Wednesday. India stands as the clear favorites and aims to conclude the group stage with a flawless record. So far, they have outperformed every opponent, securing victories over the USA by 29 runs, Namibia by 93 runs, and Pakistan by 61 runs. This success comes even though they haven't showcased their full batting potential yet.

Abhishek Sharma will be under the spotlight. His aggressive batting approach has always carried some risk, but he had been successful more often than not prior to this tournament. Unfortunately, during the T20 World Cup, he hasn't quite found his rhythm. A significant performance against the Netherlands could be just what he needs at 25 years old. Nevertheless, with his struggles, India has thrived thanks to Ishan Kishan's exceptional form and captain Suryakumar Yadav's ability to adapt his game in various situations.

Match Details

India vs Netherlands, 36th Match, Group A, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

Date & Time: February 18, 7:00 PM LOCAL

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Live Streaming Details

What time and where is the India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Netherlands will be played on Wednesday, February 18, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

How to watch India vs NetherlandsT20 World Cup 2026 match In India?

The India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 match will be televised in India on the Star Sports Network.

How to live stream India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The live streaming of India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 match will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

Probable XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakarvarthy

Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards, Zach Lion-Cachet, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaasen

Also read| Big blow for BCCI as ICC eyes backup venues for Champions Trophy 2029, World Cup 2031 amid India-Pakistan, Bangladesh rift