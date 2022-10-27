Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Ind vs Ned T20 World Cup 2022: In this pic, only Mohammad Shami has a dot beneath his name

Ind vs Ned: Mohammad Shami's record in T20Is is bound to surprise you.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: |Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 01:50 PM IST

Ind vs Ned T20 World Cup 2022: In this pic, only Mohammad Shami has a dot beneath his name
Image: Hotstar

India and Netherlands are fighting it out in Sydney for the T20 World Cup. The match has already started and the Indian team has decided to bat first. Before the match, both the teams were shown on the broadcaster Hotstar’s screens, but it was the Indian team’s picture that caught attention.

In this picture, there was nothing written beneath Mohammad Shami’s photograph. It was surprising because Shami has been playing international cricket for a long time. It was a group picture explaining strike rate of every player in T20I.

Apparently, Shami has played 17 T20Is, but his chance to bat in only two games. Now, in these two matches, Shami didn’t face even one ball and thus his strike rate remains zero. Isn’t that amusing about a player active at the highest level for more than nine years?

Earlier, Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat. Both teams have kept their top 11 unchanged.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards(wk/c), Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper,Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen and Paul van Meekeren.

READ | BCCI makes BIG announcement! Equal pay for Women's and Men's teams, know match fee for players

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
PM Narendra Modi's Birthday: 5 schemes launched by Prime Minister for India's development
Kidney: 5 natural ways to keep your kidney healthy
Congress president polls: Party has had 11 non-Gandhi chiefs since Independence; see pics
Centre gives sneak peek into Indian railway stations of the future, take a look
From Kajol to Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif: Best dressed B-Town celebs during Durga Puja, Navratri festivities
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 495 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.