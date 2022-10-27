Ind vs Ned T20 World Cup 2022: In this pic, only Mohammad Shami has a dot beneath his name

Image: Hotstar

India and Netherlands are fighting it out in Sydney for the T20 World Cup. The match has already started and the Indian team has decided to bat first. Before the match, both the teams were shown on the broadcaster Hotstar’s screens, but it was the Indian team’s picture that caught attention.

In this picture, there was nothing written beneath Mohammad Shami’s photograph. It was surprising because Shami has been playing international cricket for a long time. It was a group picture explaining strike rate of every player in T20I.

Apparently, Shami has played 17 T20Is, but his chance to bat in only two games. Now, in these two matches, Shami didn’t face even one ball and thus his strike rate remains zero. Isn’t that amusing about a player active at the highest level for more than nine years?

Earlier, Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat. Both teams have kept their top 11 unchanged.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards(wk/c), Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper,Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen and Paul van Meekeren.

READ | BCCI makes BIG announcement! Equal pay for Women's and Men's teams, know match fee for players