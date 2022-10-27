IND vs NED: Review may have saved KL Rahul but he decides to walk, replays show him not out

Source: Twitter

Team India's second match of T20 World Cup 2022 against Netherlands got underway in Sydney on Thursday, but it proved to be another difficult outing for vice-captain KL Rahul. Having struggled against Pakistan, Rahul was unlucky in the manner he was dismissed versus Naseem Shah, and a similar pattern follow suit against Netherlands as well.

While the ball deflected off the 29-year-old's bat only to bobble into the stumps to spell the end of Rahul against Pakistan, he was adjudged LBW out, but as the replays suggested, the ball was going wide off the stumps.

The vice-captain opted not to take the review, however, the replays showed that the ball from Van Meekeren was going wide off the leg stump, but as it turned out, Rahul simply walked back to the dugout, with his head hung down in disappointment after scoring nine runs.

Rahul managed to score just four runs against Pakistan before falling prey to Shah. The manner of his dismissal was similar to that of how he was dismissed by Shah during India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match as well.

The Karnataka batsman will not be happy with his recent performances and will be hoping to turn around his fortunes when India face off against South Africa on October 30.