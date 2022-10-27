Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs NED: Review may have saved KL Rahul but he decides to walk, replays show him not out

KL Rahul was dismissed for a low score in his second consecutive match, but replays showed that he was not out, only he didn't take the review.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 01:50 PM IST

IND vs NED: Review may have saved KL Rahul but he decides to walk, replays show him not out
Source: Twitter

Team India's second match of T20 World Cup 2022 against Netherlands got underway in Sydney on Thursday, but it proved to be another difficult outing for vice-captain KL Rahul. Having struggled against Pakistan, Rahul was unlucky in the manner he was dismissed versus Naseem Shah, and a similar pattern follow suit against Netherlands as well. 

While the ball deflected off the 29-year-old's bat only to bobble into the stumps to spell the end of Rahul against Pakistan, he was adjudged LBW out, but as the replays suggested, the ball was going wide off the stumps. 

READ| IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: KL Rahul gone, Kohli-Rohit dig in, check LIVE updates

The vice-captain opted not to take the review, however, the replays showed that the ball from Van Meekeren was going wide off the leg stump, but as it turned out, Rahul simply walked back to the dugout, with his head hung down in disappointment after scoring nine runs. 

Rahul managed to score just four runs against Pakistan before falling prey to Shah. The manner of his dismissal was similar to that of how he was dismissed by Shah during India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match as well. 

READ| 'The hurt remains after..': Pakistan still ‘heartbroken’ after T20 World Cup loss vs India, says Iftikhar Ahmed

The Karnataka batsman will not be happy with his recent performances and will be hoping to turn around his fortunes when India face off against South Africa on October 30. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
PM Narendra Modi's Birthday: 5 schemes launched by Prime Minister for India's development
Kidney: 5 natural ways to keep your kidney healthy
Congress president polls: Party has had 11 non-Gandhi chiefs since Independence; see pics
Centre gives sneak peek into Indian railway stations of the future, take a look
From Kajol to Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif: Best dressed B-Town celebs during Durga Puja, Navratri festivities
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 495 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.