IND vs NED: Abhishek Sharma's lean patch continues, falls for third straight duck in T20 World Cup 2026

Abhishek Sharma’s difficult run in the T20 World Cup 2026 continued as the India opener registered his third consecutive duck. The prolonged lean patch has raised concerns for the team management, with pressure mounting on the young batter to rediscover form quickly.

Abhishek Sharma's performance in the T20 World Cup 2026 has taken a turn for the worse, as he recorded his third duck in the tournament. On Wednesday, February 18, he was unable to score in India's final Group A match against the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Aryan Dutt claimed his wicket in the very first over after India chose to bat first. The left-handed Abhishek also notched his fifth T20I duck this year, tying Sanju Samson's unfortunate record for the most ducks by an Indian batter in T20Is within a single calendar year. He has faced just seven balls in this tournament so far and is still waiting to register his first run and get off the mark.

Dutt set up Abhishek Sharma expertly before delivering the final blow. He started with a flatter delivery at 95.9 kph, drifting it into the left-hander, which forced Abhishek to remain leg-side and play cautiously towards cover. The next delivery was quicker and slid in again, with Abhishek hanging back and easing it to cover-point, still unable to break free.

After creating that uncertainty, Dutt pushed one through with added pace. The new ball skidded sharply off the pitch, and Abhishek, anticipating a bit more bounce and width, prepared for the pull. However, the delivery wasn't short enough. It rushed onto him, slipped past his bat, and crashed into the stumps.

Abhishek's performance in 2026

Abhishek Sharma was dismissed by fast bowler Ali Khan in India's opening match against the United States (USA) on February 7 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He then missed the following game against Namibia after being hospitalized due to a stomach-related illness.

Abhishek made his return to the playing XI, taking the place of Sanju Samson for the match against Pakistan, but he was dismissed by Salman Agha while trying to hit a lofted shot straight down the ground. After his dismissal against the Dutch, Abhishek has now recorded his fifth duck in just his eighth T20I match this year. His other two ducks were in Raipur and Visakhapatnam during the T20I series against New Zealand.

In T20Is this year, Abhishek has had a rollercoaster of a season, accumulating 182 runs over eight matches with an average of 26. His top score of 84 was achieved in the series opener against the Kiwis in Nagpur. He will be looking to bounce back when India faces South Africa in their first Super 8 match on February 22 in Ahmedabad.

