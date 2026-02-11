FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
IND vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Namibia match live on TV, online?

India take on Namibia in a crucial T20 World Cup 2026 clash as both teams eye vital points in the group stage. Here’s all you need to know about the IND vs NAM live streaming details, including when and where to watch the India vs Namibia match live on TV and online.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Feb 11, 2026, 04:57 PM IST

IND vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Namibia match live on TV, online?
After a commanding win in their tournament opener against the USA, the defending champions India are gearing up to advance their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 journey with a Group A match against Namibia on Thursday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

India approaches this match filled with confidence. The Men in Blue, under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, demonstrated their strength in the first game, reinforcing their reputation as the team to beat on home turf. With a powerful combination of explosive batsmen and a formidable bowling lineup, the hosts aim to secure their place in the Super 8s with another impressive display.

Conversely, Namibia is set to face a significant challenge following a difficult match against the Netherlands in their last outing. The ‘Eagles’, captained by the seasoned Gerhard Erasmus, have a track record of exceeding expectations in ICC tournaments, but they will need to deliver an extraordinary performance to compete against the giants in their own territory. Namibia is keen to rectify their previous errors and mount a spirited challenge against the world’s top-ranked T20I team.

Although India is the clear favorite, the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket offers Namibia a sliver of hope to pull off what could be one of the most significant upsets in World Cup history.

Match Details

India vs Namibia, 18th Match, Group A, ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2026

Date & Time: February 12, 7:00 PM LOCAL

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Pitch report

The Arun Jaitley Stadium is recognized for its short boundaries and typically flat pitches, which often lead to high-scoring matches. However, as the game progresses, the pitch may slow down, bringing spinners into the equation. The team that wins the toss is likely to choose to bowl first to mitigate the dew factor later in the evening.

Weather forecast

The weather forecast for New Delhi indicates cool and clear conditions, with temperatures around 18-20°C during the match. There is no expected rain, but heavy dew is anticipated in the second innings, which could pose challenges for bowlers in gripping the ball.

Live Streaming Details

The game will be aired live on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, fans have the option to stream the match live via the JioHotstar app and website.

Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh, Mohammed Siraj

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (captain), Zane Green (wicket-keeper), Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Malan Kruger, Nicol Loftie-Eaton (wicket-keeper), Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, JC Balt, Dylan Leicher, WP Myburgh, Max Heingo

