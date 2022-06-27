IND vs IRE 2nd T20I live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Ireland in Dublin

India vs Ireland

Ireland will be taking on India in the second and final match of the T20I series. The Men in Blue had won the opening match of the series which was a shortened affair due to rain.

Harry Tector was the only one who played a blinder which helped Ireland to a good total. However, in reply, Indian batters chased down the total and won with 7 wickets to spare.

When and what time will India vs Ireland 2nd T20I match start?

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I match will be played on June 28 (Tuesday) at 09:00 PM IST.

Where will India vs Ireland 1st T20I take place?

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I match will be held at Castle Avenue, Dublin.

Which channel will telecast India vs Ireland 2nd T20I in India?

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I match will be aired on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs Ireland 2nd T20I in India?

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I match will stream live on the SonyLiv app and website.

IND vs IRE Probable Playing XIs

India: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (C), Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Craig Young, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little