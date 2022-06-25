IND vs IRE 1st T20I live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Ireland in Dublin

Know all the details about the upcoming 1st T20I match between India vs Ireland.

India is all set to take on Ireland for a two-match T20I series from June 26. These matches will act as a dress rehearsal for India's Tour to England which is starting on July 1.

This will be India's second trip to Ireland and the Men in Blue had won a T20I series 2-0 back then. Till date, the two side have faced each other thrice in T20Is of which the Indian men won all three.

While the Men in Blue are fresh from a series against South Africa at home, the host nation has not played any competitive T20 cricket since the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 qualifiers.

When and what time will India vs Ireland 1st T20I match start?

India vs Ireland 1st T20I match will be played on June 26 (Sunday) at 09:00 PM IST.

Where will India vs Ireland 1st T20I take place?

India vs Ireland 1st T20I match will be held at Castle Avenue, Dublin.

Which channel will telecast India vs Ireland 1st T20I in India?

India vs Ireland 1st T20I match will be aired on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs Ireland 1st T20I in India?

India vs Ireland 1st T20I match will stream live on the Sony Liv app and website.

IND vs IRE Probable Playing XIs

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson/Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Curtis Campher