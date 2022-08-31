IND vs HK: Team India fans trend ‘Mr 360’ as Suryakumar Yadav’s shot selection wins internet

Photo: Twitter

IND vs Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2022: Suryakumar Yadav was in scary fine form on Wednesday against Hong Kong scoring 68 off just 26 balls. Virat Kohli too shined with a terrific half-century, but the day belonged to Yadav who went on a rampage with 6 sixes and 6 fours. Yadav hit Hong Kong bowlers out of the park in all directions, from a helicopter shot, a terrific slick on the offside, and a fine 360 degree scoop.

As Kumar marauded through his innings taking India to 192 for 2, he scored 26 runs in the last over including 4 sixes. His batting created a storm on Indian social media, with fans hailing him as the new ‘Mr 360’ of cricket. His unbelievable and unreal shot selection sparked a Twitter storm.

Here are some of the top reactions, including clips of his most wondrous shot: