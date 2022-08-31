IND vs HK: Rohit Sharma on the verge of surpassing Virat Kohli's captaincy record, MS Dhoni on top

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni

After beating Pakistan in their first match of Asia Cup 2022, Team India will be eyeing to seal their berth in the Super 4 stage of the tournament, with another victory over Hong Kong. The minnows remained unbeaten in their Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers earlier this month, beating the likes of UAE, Singapore and Kuwait.

While Hong Kong have played six Asia Cup matches so far, they have never won a single match yet, so it gives India a big upper hand going into the tie. Moreover, in recent months, the Men in Blue have been in good form, so they will be expected to defeat their opponents easily.

Rohit Sharma and his men could confirm the top spot in Group A with a win over Hong Kong, and apart from the collective glory, there's also a bit of individual honour for the Indian skipper.

Rohit needs just one more win to surpass Virat Kohli's record as India's captain. If India win against Hong Kong, the 'Hitman' will become India's second most successful captain in the shortest format, behind MS Dhoni.

While Dhoni had won 41 T20I matches as India's leader, Rohit is currently level with Virat on 30 victories. Another win would see him go clear in second place.

Given the kind of form, India have been in of late, having won limited-overs series in England, West Indies and Zimbabwe, the Men in Blue will back themselves to churn out another clinical display against Hong Kong.

A win for India would guarantee their first-place finish in the group, and it would make the match between Hong Kong and Pakistan on 2nd September a must-win tie for both sides.

Also, this will be the first meeting between India and Hong Kong in the shortest format.