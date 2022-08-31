Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs HK: Rohit Sharma on the verge of surpassing Virat Kohli's captaincy record, MS Dhoni on top

Ahead of the match between India and Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2022, skipper Rohit Sharma is on the verge of achieving a huge feat as India's captain.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 04:24 PM IST

IND vs HK: Rohit Sharma on the verge of surpassing Virat Kohli's captaincy record, MS Dhoni on top
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni

After beating Pakistan in their first match of Asia Cup 2022, Team India will be eyeing to seal their berth in the Super 4 stage of the tournament, with another victory over Hong Kong. The minnows remained unbeaten in their Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers earlier this month, beating the likes of UAE, Singapore and Kuwait. 

While Hong Kong have played six Asia Cup matches so far, they have never won a single match yet, so it gives India a big upper hand going into the tie. Moreover, in recent months, the Men in Blue have been in good form, so they will be expected to defeat their opponents easily. 

Rohit Sharma and his men could confirm the top spot in Group A with a win over Hong Kong, and apart from the collective glory, there's also a bit of individual honour for the Indian skipper. 

READ| IND vs HK Asia Cup 2022 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Hong Kong match in Dubai

Rohit needs just one more win to surpass Virat Kohli's record as India's captain. If India win against Hong Kong, the 'Hitman' will become India's second most successful captain in the shortest format, behind MS Dhoni. 

While Dhoni had won 41 T20I matches as India's leader, Rohit is currently level with Virat on 30 victories. Another win would see him go clear in second place. 

Given the kind of form, India have been in of late, having won limited-overs series in England, West Indies and Zimbabwe, the Men in Blue will back themselves to churn out another clinical display against Hong Kong. 

READ| Predicting India's playing XI vs Hong Kong: Rishabh Pant-Dinesh Karthik dilemma, will India experiment?

A win for India would guarantee their first-place finish in the group, and it would make the match between Hong Kong and Pakistan on 2nd September a must-win tie for both sides. 

Also, this will be the first meeting between India and Hong Kong in the shortest format. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CUET UG 2022: First edition of exam records 60% attendance, confirms NTA
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.