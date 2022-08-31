IND vs HK head-to-head record: What happened when India met Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2018?

India vs Hong Kong clash in Asia Cup 2018

Team India are set to clash with Hong Kong on Wednesday in their Asia Cup 2022 match on Wednesday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It will be the first meeting between these two teams in the shortest format, although they have met each other before in ODI format.

India and Hong Kong have played each other twice before, and the Men in Blue have a 100 per cent win record against their opponents. While Nizakat Khan's men will certainly be expected to give their all against Rohit Sharma's side, India will still be expected to have an upper hand over their rivals.

A win for the Men in Blue will all but seal their qualification to the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup, and they will become the second team to do so, after Afghanistan. Despite having an edge over Hong Kong, Rohit's side must not make the mistake of being complacent.

The last time these two teams locked horns, Rohit was the stand-by captain as he was leading India during Asia Cup 2022 in Virat Kohli's absence. Hong Kong pushed India all the way and nearly walked away with a historic win.

Having reached the group stage of Asia Cup 2022, Hong Kong can certainly be the surprise package of this tournament.

Back in 2018, India nearly edged Hong Kong, as Shikhar Dhawan's century helped the eventual champions. The southpaw had smashed 16 boundaries and 2 sixes in his knock of 127 runs off 120 deliveries.

Ambati Rayudu's 60-run effort, combined with Dinesh Karthik's 33-run inning had helped India score 285/7 in their respective 20 overs.

In reply, Hong Kong's then-skipper Anshuman Rath, and current captain Nizakat Khan took the Indian bowlers to the cleaners. The duo smashed 73 (97) and 92 (115) to give the Indian side a scare, before Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed helped India roar back in the contest, which they won by 26 runs.