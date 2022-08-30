IND vs HK Asia Cup 2022 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Hong Kong match in Dubai

India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022

Team India and Hong Kong are set to cross swords with each other in the fourth match of Asia Cup 2022. While the Men in Blue come into this fixture on the back of a five-wicket win over Pakistan, Hong Kong will play their first match in Group B.

Nizakat Khan's side remained unbeaten in their Asia Cup qualifiers, beating the likes of Singapore, Kuwait and UAE along the way. In the history of Asia Cup, Hong Kong have played six matches, and they've never won a single game, so they face another uphill task against a dominant Indian team.

Expect the match to be a David versus Goliath affair, with Rohit Sharma's men outright favourites to win the match and seal their berth into the Super 4 stage. With the 'Hitman' make any changes to his team, or will they stick to the winning formula? Only time will tell.

One thing however is assured that fans will be in for an entertaining affair in Dubai when India take on Hong Kong on Wednesday, which will be the first meeting between these two teams in the shortest format.

Dream11 Prediction – India vs Hong Kong - Match 4 of Asia Cup

IND vs HK Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup

India vs Hong Kong My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Scott McKechnie, Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Babar Hayat, Virat Kohli (vc)

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Yasim Murtaza, Aizaz Khan

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal (c)

IND vs HK Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Hong Kong: Yasim Murtaza, Nizakat Khan (c), Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott Mckechnie, Zeeshan Ali (wk), Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla

IND vs HK My Dream11 team

Scott McKechnie, Dinesh Karthik, Rohit Sharma, Babar Hayat, Virat Kohli (vc), Hardik Pandya, Yasim Murtaza, Aizaz Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal (c)

India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 Match Details

India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, on Wednesday, August 31. The match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network channels in India. The live streaming of Asia Cup 2022 will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.