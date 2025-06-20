In a recent interview, former cricketer Yograj Singh made a big statement about India's newly crowned captain, Shubman Gill, who will be leading Team India in England for 5-match Test series.

Shubman Gill is making his Test captaincy debut with the 5-match series against England, starting June 20. This is the first time in many years when legendary players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin are not a part of the Indian squad. Former cricketer Yograj Singh, who is quite vocal on several issues in the cricketing world, made a big statement on Gill over his captaincy debut. Yograj believes India's newly crowned Test captain needs to lead from the front just like Kapil Dev did in the 1983 World Cup

What did Yograj say about Gill?

As per news agency ANI, Yograj said that Gill must set his individual scoring target high and take the team along with him to the finish line. He also made predictions over the 5-match Test series and believes that India has the potential to defeat the home side and end the 18-year drought.

''A few days ago, I was talking to Yuvraj Singh about Abhishek (Sharma) and Shubman Gill. Yuvraj said he would have to lead from the front. As Shubman Gill goes out to bat, he has to stay at the crease for the maximum time. When a captain leads from the front, and scores run. It is important for Shubman to set a target of 100, 200, or 300. He has to lead from the front. He also has to take everyone forward together, just like Kapil Dev did in the 1983 World Cup. I believe India will win the series,'' Yograj said.

The first Test between India and England began with the home side winning the Toss and electing to field first. Till Lunch, India managed to post 92 runs on board after a loss of 2 wickets, KL Rahul and Test debutant Sai Sudharsan.