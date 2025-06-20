India vs England 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal is playing as an opener for India in the ongoing first Test match against England, taking place at Headingley in Leeds.

Yashasvi Jaiswal achieved a remarkable century against England during the first Test at Headingley. The young talent has demonstrated his capabilities, playing exceptionally well and securing his fifth Test century. With this achievement, Jaiswal has become the third youngest Indian cricketer to score a century in both Australia and England. In the previous Border-Gavaskar Trophy, he delivered an impressive performance with 161 runs in Perth. Now, at Headingley, he carefully paced his innings and formed vital partnerships with KL Rahul and Shubman Gill to reach the three-figure milestone.

It is worth noting that Sachin Tendulkar was just 19 years old when he scored a century in Australia and England. He made an unbeaten 119 in Manchester in 1990, and two years later, he recorded his first century against Australia in Sydney. As for Rishabh Pant, the wicketkeeper-batter notched a century at The Oval in 2018, followed by an impressive 159* against Australia in Sydney in 2019, achieving this feat at the age of 21.

Additionally, three Indian batters—Motganhalli Jaisimha, Sunil Gavaskar, and Jaiswal—have achieved the milestone of scoring a century in their debut Test in Australia. Additionally, six batters—Vijay Manjrekar, Abbas Ali Baig, Sandeep Patil, Sourav Ganguly, Murali Vijay, and Jaiswal—have made centuries in their first Test on English soil. Notably, Jaiswal is the sole player to appear on both lists.

Jaiswal, who made his Test debut for India in July 2023 against the West Indies, is the seventh Indian batter to score a century in Test matches at Headingley in Leeds, following in the footsteps of Vijay Manjrekar, MAK Pataudi, Dilip Vengsarkar, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, and Sourav Ganguly.

The current Test in Leeds marks Jaiswal’s sixth red-ball match for India against England, and he has accumulated 812 runs in 10 innings. In the five-match Test series between India and England last year, Jaiswal scored a total of 712 runs, aided by two double centuries.

