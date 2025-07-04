IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal creates history, breaks Sunil Gavaskar's record; joins Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag in elite list

Since his Test debut, Jaiswal has consistently impressed with his performances, establishing himself as a vital player in India’s batting order.

Yashasvi Jaiswal achieved a significant milestone during the second Test against England at Edgbaston, becoming the fastest Indian to accumulate 2000 runs in Test cricket. He accomplished this in just 21 matches, surpassing the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, who reached the milestone in 23 Tests. Since his Test debut, Jaiswal has consistently impressed with his performances, establishing himself as a vital player in India’s batting order.

His excellent form continued from the opening Test of the series, where he showcased a remarkable performance by scoring a brilliant century in the first innings. In the first innings of the Edgbaston Test, he stood firm, making 87 runs in the middle order. He needed only 10 runs to break Gavaskar’s record, and the young talent had no trouble surpassing that on Day 3.

Additionally, Jaiswal has equaled Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag in the list of the fastest players to reach 2000 Test runs by innings. Both former cricketers achieved this in 40 innings, and Jaiswal matched this feat in the same number of innings.

Fastest to 2000 Test runs among Indians:

1) Yashasvi Jaiswal - 40 innings

2) Virender Sehwag - 40 innings

3) Rahul Dravid - 40 innings

4) Gautam Gambhir - 43 innings

5) Vijay Hazare - 43 innings

India had an outstanding performance with the ball before Harry Brook and Jamie Smith took charge. At one point, England was reduced to 84/5, but the young duo scored 158 and 184* respectively, helping the hosts close the gap. Nevertheless, the Shubman Gill-led team secured a solid 184-run lead in the first innings.

The absence of Jasprit Burmah was a concern for them for a while, but Mohammed Siraj stepped up in the third session of Day 3, as the Hyderabad-born bowler claimed a six-wicket haul. Thanks to a stellar performance, India managed to limit England to 407 runs in their first innings.

