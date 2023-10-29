Headlines

IND vs ENG, World Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra's warning on India's Ashwin choice

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has advised India against reintroducing Ashwin into the lineup, highlighting the differences in the pitches between the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the World Cup.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 04:10 PM IST

Cricket pundits and enthusiasts anticipate Ashwin's return, but former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has sounded a word of caution. Chopra, in his commentary on the matter via his YouTube channel, advised India against reintroducing Ashwin into the lineup, highlighting the differences in the pitches between the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the World Cup.

According to Chopra, the pitch in Lucknow for the World Cup differs significantly from the one used during the IPL, The ODI World Cup pitch is now a red-soil surface characterized by bounce and pace. Furthermore, he pointed out that dew comes into play later in the evening, which could affect the performance of spinners.

Chopra emphasized the potential downside of opting for an extra spinner, especially if India ends up fielding second. In such a scenario, the ball could get wet, putting India at a disadvantage and playing into the hands of the opposition.

Despite India's strong position in the points table, where they currently sit in second place and remain the only undefeated team in the tournament, England finds themselves struggling at the bottom of the rankings. With just one win in their first five matches, Jos Buttler's side still holds a mathematical chance of making it to the tournament's semi-finals, although their fate hinges on the outcomes of other teams.

