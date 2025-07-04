IND vs ENG: With maiden golden duck, Ben Stokes registers THIS unwanted record in Tests

The England skipper was dismissed on a golden duck off Mohammed Siraj's delivery, following which he created an unwanted record in Test cricket. Check out more about it.

England's skipper was dismissed on the very first ball he faced by Mohammed Siraj on Day 3 of the Edgbaston Test. Siraj dismissed him on the next ball after he removed Joe Root in his first over of the day. The ball brushed his gloves and went straight to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps. With this dismissal, Ben Stokes has registered an unwanted record for most single-digit scores as skipper since May 2022, which is precisely the time when the England team has a 'bazball' approach to playing.

Ben Stokes' unwanted Test record as captain

With this golden duck, Ben Stokes now has 16 such scores since May 2022, surpassing players like Rohit Sharma, Kraigg Brathwaite, Najmul Shanto, and Andrew Balbirnie. After May 2022, Brathwaite has been dismissed 14 times, Rohit 13 times, Shanto and Balbirnie 8 times each on a single digit.

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3

Batting first, Team India posted 587 runs, courtesy of skipper Shubman Gill's double hundred against England. After Day 2 Stumps, England were 77/3 and trailing by 510 runs. On Day 3, Mohammed Siraj's two wickets on two balls again brought India into a dominant position. However, Harry Brook and Jamie Smith's 6th wicket partnership brought England back in the game. While Smith completed his century just before Lunch on Day 3, Brook touched the century mark in the second Session of the day.