Kohli missed the game in Nagpur due to this knee injury, which has delayed his return to the Indian team.

Star Indian batsman Shubman Gill has confirmed that Virat Kohli woke up on Thursday morning with swelling in his right knee. However, Gill has reassured fans that Kohli will be fit to play in the second ODI against England on Sunday, February 9, in Cuttack. Kohli missed the game in Nagpur due to this knee injury, which has delayed his return to the Indian team.

Although he underwent a late fitness test to try and participate in the first ODI against England, Kohli ultimately had to sit it out. Gill stressed that there is no need for concern regarding Kohli's fitness, offering much-needed reassurance to fans who were worried about his condition with less than two weeks to go until the Champions Trophy.

"When he woke up in the morning, he had some swelling in his knee. He was fine till yesterday's practice session. There's nothing to worry about. He will be fit for the next game," Gill told the media at the end of the day's play.

This game was one of the few times Kohli was not on the field, making his return something fans eagerly awaited. Gill skillfully led India's chase, while newcomer Harshit Rana showcased his bowling talent, helping the hosts secure a four-wicket victory over England.

Gill's notable 87, along with solid performances from Shreyas Iyer (59) and Axar Patel (52), propelled India to a successful chase. Rana delivered an impressive 3/53 in 7 overs, while the seasoned Ravindra Jadeja contributed with 3/26 in 9 overs, both crucial in breaking down England's innings for a modest total of 248.

Rana's pivotal fourth over, which included the wickets of Ben Duckett and Harry Brook, turned the tide in favor of India. Although England's captain Jos Buttler (52) and Jack Bethell (51) both scored half-centuries, the visitors found it difficult to recover, ultimately falling short in their efforts to stabilize their innings.

Also read| IND vs ENG: Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel fifties guide India to 4-wicket win, go 1-0 up in 3-match ODI series