IND vs ENG: Will Team India end 89-year-old curse at Old Trafford against England? Know the full story

Shubman Gill-led Team India is currently trailing the 5-match Test series against England 2-1. Both teams are scheduled to face each other at Old Trafford in Manchester for the 4th game, starting July 23.

India will enter the Old Trafford on Wednesday to face England, with an aim to level the 5-match Test series. The Shubman Gill-led side is currently trailing the series 2-1 after losing the Lord's Test by 22 runs. For the upcoming game, England have already announced their Playing XI, with just one forced change, with Shoaib Bashir being replaced by Liam Dawson. The upcoming game also holds much importance for Team India as they will look to stay alive in the series and prepare for the final and 5th Test to clinch their first series on English soil in 18 years.

Will Team India end 89-year-old curse at Old Trafford?

India played their first Test match at the venue in 1936 under the captainship of the Maharajkumar of Vizianagram, Pusapati Vijaya Ananda Gajapathi Raju. It has been 89 years, the Indian team has never managed to win even a single game at the venue. So far, India have played 9 games in Manchester, which includes four defeats and five draws.

If India again loses at the venue, it will become the first ground on which the team have played 10 or more games without a single victory.

Teams with most matches at a venue without victory

Australia at National Stadium in Karachi - 9 matches (5 losses, 4 draws)

Bangladesh at Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka - 9 matches (7 losses, 2 draws)

India at Kingston Stadium in Barbados - 9 matches (7 losses, 2 draws)

India at Old Trafford in Manchester - 9 matches (4 losses, 5 draws)

Sri Lanka at Lord's in London - 9 matches (3 losses, 6 draws)