IND vs ENG: Will rain play spoilsport again? Check latest Manchester weather forecast for India vs England 2nd T20I

Rain could once again influence the India vs England 2nd T20I in Manchester, with weather forecasts predicting possible showers around match time. Here's the latest weather update, rain chances, pitch conditions, and whether a full game is likely.

With rain wiping out the first T20I between India and England, the weather isn’t looking much better for the second match either. The teams are set to meet again on Saturday, June 4, at Old Trafford in Manchester, both hoping to get a result and break the deadlock in this five-match series.

But the forecast doesn’t offer much hope. Showers are expected right around match time, which starts at 7:00 PM IST (2:30 PM BST). According to BBC Weather, there’s about a 40% chance of rain at the start, and that probability climbs as the afternoon goes on—reaching as high as 60-70%.

Breaking down the hourly forecast for Manchester:

- 2:00 PM (6:30 PM IST): 21°C, 25% chance of rain

- 3:00 PM (7:30 PM IST): 22°C, 28% chance of rain

- 4:00 PM (8:30 PM IST): 22°C, 32% chance of rain

- 5:00 PM (9:30 PM IST): 21°C, 30% chance of rain

- 6:00 PM (10:30 PM IST): 20°C, 28% chance of rain

- 7:00 PM (11:30 PM IST): 19°C, 25% chance of rain

If you look at Wednesday’s match, which ended in a washout at Chester-le-Street, the frustration for both teams is obvious. Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to bat, and India managed to play their full 20 overs, posting a respectable 189—even after quick setbacks with Sanju Samson (1 off 7) and Ishan Kishan (0 off 2) falling early. Abhishek Sharma turned things around with a blistering 59 from just 24 balls, while Shreyas held the innings together with a steady 68 off 44. Then, Shivam Dube brought it home with an unbeaten 42 off 21 balls, giving India late momentum—until the rain brought everything to a halt at the break.

There’s also some buzz around the possibility of a debut for 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, if the weather cooperates. Fans have been eager to see him play, especially since expectations were high that the team would rest some senior players during the Ireland series and give the teenager a chance in Belfast. India didn’t go that way, dropped both games, and now, if Vaibhav gets his cap in Manchester, he’ll become the youngest male cricketer to play for India, breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing record.

Also read| England name 16-member squad for India ODIs; Jofra Archer set for first 50-over match in eight months