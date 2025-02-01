IND vs ENG: Mohammed Shami has participated in just one of the four T20I matches against England so far.

India's veteran fast bowler Mohammed Shami recently returned to the international scene during the current Twenty20 International series against England. Fans and experts have been excited by his presence on the pitch, despite the fact that he did not take any wickets in his first game back.

In a post-match press conference in Pune, India's bowling coach, Morne Morkel, suggested that Shami will be given another opportunity to showcase his skills, given that the series was already in India's advantage.

Fans reacted enthusiastically when Shami was named in the side for the Twenty20 International series against Jos Buttler's team. But there were concerns about his fitness after he missed the first two games. Shami made his first appearance on the international scene since the World Cup 2023 final in November when he finally entered the field in the third Twenty20 International in Rajkot, replacing the rested Arshdeep Singh.

Shami bowled three overs without taking any wickets and conceding 25 runs in his comeback game, which was a solid performance. Even though India lost the match, Arshdeep Singh took Shami's position for the fourth Twenty20 International in Pune, which India won to complete the series.

After the fourth T20I, Morkel shared his satisfaction with Shami's performance in the nets and hinted at the possibility of him playing in the fifth T20I, set to take place in Mumbai on Sunday.

“Shami has been been bowling really well. Catching to him at the warmups, he is hitting the glove hard. So, very happy how he’s coming along. He’s probably going to get an opportunity for the next game and we’ll see see how things go, but excited to have him back in the group, just for him to share his experience and his knowledge of training as a massive boost for this young bowling unit, so yeah, great to have show me back in the mix,” Morkel said.

With the series already in hand, India can afford to rest players like Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya, who are both part of the squad for the upcoming England ODI series.

Also read| 'Doesn't need Ranji...leave him alone': CSK star demands 'respect' for Virat Kohli amid rough patch