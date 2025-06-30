India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah took a fifer in the 1st innings of the Headingley Test. However, he went wicketless in the next one, due to which India lost the game by 5 wickets in the end.

Jasprit Bumrah has been an important asset for Team India in the bowling department for years now. Ahead of the commencement of the 5-match Test series against England, there were reports that Bumrah might play just three games out of five in the series. After playing the first Test at Headingley, where he took a fifer in the 1st innings, he went wicketless in the next one, due to which India lost the game by 5 wickets in the end. Now, there are speculations about him being included in the Playing XI for the Edgbaston Test. So, will he be playing the next Test match against England, when the Indian side is already trailing behind in the series?

Will Bumrah play Edgbaston Test?

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate confirmed that the Indian pacer is 'available' for the 2nd Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham, but it is yet to be decided whether he would feature in the Playing XI, considering his limited utilisation in the 5-match series.

In a press conference, Doeschate told reporters, ''Yeah, he's available for the game, obviously. We know from the start he's only going to play three out of the five. He's obviously had eight days to recover from the last Test. But given conditions and workload, and how we think we can best manage for the next four games, we haven't made a call on that. We're going to see what the other guys are with their workload as well. So technically, yes, he's available. But we haven't made a decision on whether he's going to play or not yet.''

India squad for Edgbaston Test vs England

Shubman Gill (C)

Rishabh Pant (VC/WK)

Yashasvi Jaiswal

KL Rahul

Sai Sudharsan

Abhimanyu Easwaran

Karun Nair

Nitish Reddy

Ravindra Jadeja

Dhruv Jurel

Washington Sunder

Shardul Thakur

Jasprti Bumrah

Mohammed Siraj

Prasidh Krishna

Akash Deep

Arshdeep Singh

Kuldeep Yadav