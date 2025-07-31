IND vs ENG: Why Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah are not playing 5th Test against England?

India has made significant changes to their playing XI, with four players from the fourth Test not participating in the last match of the series, including Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah.

England is hosting India for the fifth and final Test of the series at the Kennington Oval in London. This is a crucial match for India, as they must win; even a draw would result in them losing the series. Currently, England leads 2-1. India has made significant changes to their playing XI, with four players from the fourth Test not participating in the last match of the series, including Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah.

Rishabh sustained a fractured foot on the first day of the fourth Test. The BCCI confirmed his injury following the match and announced his replacement. Narayan Jagadeesan has been brought in to replace Pant in Team India.

Pant has been sidelined for six weeks and will also miss the 2025 Asia Cup. Dhruv Jurel has taken his place in the playing XI, marking his first Test as a wicketkeeper-batsman since Rishabh's return to the Test squad.

Bumrah was already confirmed to be absent from the fifth Test due to workload management. The team management had previously stated that he would participate in three Tests during the series. The former vice-captain played in the first, third, and fourth Tests and has now been replaced by Prasidh Krishna.

India has also dropped Shardul Thakur and Anshul Kamboj from the playing XI. Karun Nair, who was omitted for the fourth Test, has returned to the playing XI alongside Akash Deep, who missed the fourth Test due to a groin injury.

England has made four changes to their playing XI as well. They will be without their captain, Ben Stokes, as well as Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, and Brydon Carse. In Stokes' absence, Ollie Pope is leading the team. He won the toss, and England will be bowling first.

IND vs ENG 5th Test playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope(c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue

