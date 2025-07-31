Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Urvashi Rautela brutally trolled after she claims her luggage was stolen from London airport: 'First Indian to lose baggage'

How Instant Personal Loans Can Help Customers Across India Meet Their Financial Needs

Mukesh Ambani makes BIG move, set to infuse nearly Rs 16000 crore in this company, its business is...

IND vs ENG: Why Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah are not playing 5th Test against England?

Sundar Pichai's Google to invest $6 billion in THIS Indian state, Alphabet will build...

Watch: Shahid Afridi's 'kis muh se' remark backfires as helpless Pakistani legend watches Indian players exit WCL

India always supported negotiated two-state solution: MEA weighs in on Israel-Palestine conflict

Meet woman, an IRS officer who appeared for UPSC exam merely 17 days after giving birth, became IAS officer wit AIR..., she is...

Balochistan leader makes BIG statement on Donald Trump's Pakistan oil deal: 'Reserves belong to...'

Vijay Sethupati BREAKS SILENCE on 'filthy allegations' of sexual exploitation: 'This woman is obviously doing it to..'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Urvashi Rautela brutally trolled after she claims her luggage was stolen from London airport: 'First Indian to lose baggage'

Urvashi Rautela trolled for saying her luggage was stolen from London airport

How Instant Personal Loans Can Help Customers Across India Meet Their Financial Needs

Instant Personal Loans: Meeting India's Financial Needs

Mukesh Ambani makes BIG move, set to infuse nearly Rs 16000 crore in this company, its business is...

Mukesh Ambani makes BIG move, set to infuse Rs 16000 crore in this company, its

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors

Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion

Kiara Advani: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IND vs ENG: Why Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah are not playing 5th Test against England?

India has made significant changes to their playing XI, with four players from the fourth Test not participating in the last match of the series, including Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 31, 2025, 04:33 PM IST

IND vs ENG: Why Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah are not playing 5th Test against England?

TRENDING NOW

England is hosting India for the fifth and final Test of the series at the Kennington Oval in London. This is a crucial match for India, as they must win; even a draw would result in them losing the series. Currently, England leads 2-1. India has made significant changes to their playing XI, with four players from the fourth Test not participating in the last match of the series, including Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah.

Rishabh sustained a fractured foot on the first day of the fourth Test. The BCCI confirmed his injury following the match and announced his replacement. Narayan Jagadeesan has been brought in to replace Pant in Team India.

Pant has been sidelined for six weeks and will also miss the 2025 Asia Cup. Dhruv Jurel has taken his place in the playing XI, marking his first Test as a wicketkeeper-batsman since Rishabh's return to the Test squad.

Bumrah was already confirmed to be absent from the fifth Test due to workload management. The team management had previously stated that he would participate in three Tests during the series. The former vice-captain played in the first, third, and fourth Tests and has now been replaced by Prasidh Krishna.

India has also dropped Shardul Thakur and Anshul Kamboj from the playing XI. Karun Nair, who was omitted for the fourth Test, has returned to the playing XI alongside Akash Deep, who missed the fourth Test due to a groin injury.

England has made four changes to their playing XI as well. They will be without their captain, Ben Stokes, as well as Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, and Brydon Carse. In Stokes' absence, Ollie Pope is leading the team. He won the toss, and England will be bowling first.

IND vs ENG 5th Test playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope(c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue

Also read| Watch: Shahid Afridi's 'kis muh se' remark backfires as helpless Pakistani legend watches Indian players exit WCL

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral video: 70-year-old Pune woman calmly catches snake with bare hands, Internet amazed
Viral video: 70-year-old Pune woman calmly catches snake with bare hands, Intern
Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film becomes highest-grossing love story in Indian cinema, mints Rs 400 crore globally
Saiyaara: Ahaan, Aneet film becomes highest-grossing Indian love story
War 2 Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani's film to open with Rs..., likely to earn double of...
War 2 Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara's film to...
DNA TV Show: Why US President Donald Trump imposed 25% tariff on India
DNA TV Show: Why US President Donald Trump imposed 25% tariff on India
Naseeruddin Shah's first look as JRD Tata in Made in India - A Titan Story impresses netizens: 'That's superb casting'
Naseeruddin Shah's first look as JRD Tata in Made in India - A Titan Story
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors
Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
Kiara Advani: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
From Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day to Ganesh Chaturthi: Full list of Indian holidays in August 2025
From Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day to Ganesh Chaturthi: Full list of Indian h
From Aneet Padda to Wamiqa Gabbi: Bollywood's rising female talents who are leaving a lasting impact on-screen
Bollywood's rising female talents who are leaving a lasting impact on-screen
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE