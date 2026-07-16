IND vs ENG: Why KL Rahul is not playing 2nd ODI against England at Cardiff?

India suffered a setback ahead of the second ODI against England as KL Rahul missed the match due to illness. The wicketkeeper-batter was ruled out before the toss, prompting Ishan Kishan to replace him in the playing XI for the Cardiff clash.

India had to alter their playing XI for the second ODI against England. KL Rahul, who has been India's regular wicketkeeper-batter in ODIs since 2023, was unable to participate in the match. Ishan Kishan stepped in to take his place. During the toss, captain Shubman Gill mentioned that Rahul was unwell and not fit to compete in the game.

"We would have bowled first as well. We had a near-perfect game in the last match and hopefully we can do it again today," Gill said at the toss. "KL is sick, so he misses out, and Ishan Kishan comes back in."

Gill praised India's fast bowlers for shifting the momentum after England seemed poised to gain an advantage during the Powerplay.

"We had a good six or seven overs in the Powerplay before they put us under pressure. The way the fast bowlers came back and picked up wickets in the middle overs was tremendous to see," he said.

The Indian captain also expressed excitement about returning to a familiar setting, having previously played for Glamorgan in county cricket.

On the other hand, England captain Harry Brook stated that the hosts opted to bowl first after evaluating the pitch conditions.

"There is a nice even spread of grass. Hopefully we can get a little bit of seam movement and swing up front," Brook said. "We just need to execute slightly better. We fought well in the last game to take it deep, and we want more of the same."

England made two adjustments to their lineup, introducing Gus Atkinson and Saqib Mahmood to replace Josh Tongue and Liam Dawson, thereby enhancing the pace of their bowling attack.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

England (Playing XI): Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

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