IND vs ENG: Why Jasprit Bumrah is missing the series-deciding Lord's ODI against England?

India were forced to make a major change for the third and final ODI against England at Lord's as Jasprit Bumrah was left out of the playing XI. Here's why the star pacer is not featuring, what Shubman Gill said at the toss, and the impact of Bumrah's absence on India's plans.

India hit a real snag ahead of the series-decider against England at Lord’s—Jasprit Bumrah’s out with a knee injury. Right at the toss, skipper Shubman Gill broke the news. Bumrah just couldn’t shake off the problem in time.

“Boom misses out, he’s unavailable due to some knee injury,” Gill said.

The BCCI later explained what happened: Bumrah took a knock to his left knee while fielding during the second ODI in Cardiff. That injury led to swelling, and he wasn’t fit for selection for this final game.

Losing Bumrah hurts, especially with so much on the line. India haven’t won an ODI series in England since 2014, and Bumrah had only just returned to the ODI side after nearly three years, last playing in the World Cup final against Australia last November.

To fill the gaps, India shuffled their lineup. KL Rahul came in for Shivam Dube. Uncapped quick Prince Yadav replaced the injured Washington Sundar, and Arshdeep Singh slotted back in for Bumrah.

England didn’t make quite as many changes. They swapped in Josh Tongue for Saqib Mahmood, both teams clearly desperate to grab the advantage in this decider.

Lord’s hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for India in ODIs. Their last win here was way back in 2004, and since then, three losses and a dramatic tie in 2011 are all they’ve managed.

Still, there’s some positive energy to draw from. Just last week, India’s women’s team thumped England by 270 runs at Lord’s in the first-ever women’s Test at the ground.

Without Bumrah, India’s bowling attack faces a real challenge, especially with conditions at Lord’s likely to aid the seamers.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

England: Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue

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