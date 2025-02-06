This ODI match marks India's first appearance since August 2024, when they suffered a disappointing 0-2 series loss to Sri Lanka.

The announcement from India captain Rohit Sharma at the toss caught fans off guard, as he disclosed that Virat Kohli would be absent from the ongoing 1st ODI against England on Thursday due to a sore right knee.

At the toss, England captain Jos Buttler opted to bat first.

Additionally, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the inclusion of two debutants in the format. Young talents Yashasvi Jaiswal and Harshit Rana have been chosen to represent the team.





Virat Kohli was unavailable for selection for the 1st ODI due to a sore right knee.



Virat Kohli was unavailable for selection for the 1st ODI due to a sore right knee.

Both Jaiswal and Rana have already played in Test and T20I cricket, and their selection for the 50-over format is part of the team's strategy to enhance its balance in anticipation of the upcoming marquee tournament later this month.

Jaiswal, a vital player for India in both Test and T20I formats, has received his first ODI call-up for the series against England. His inclusion in the ODI squad was anticipated, considering his aggressive and consistent performances across all formats.

Meanwhile, Harshit Rana, who made a strong impression in the recent T20I series against England, has been given the chance to debut in ODIs as India assesses their bowling options ahead of the crucial Champions Trophy.

Mohammed Shami, who was the top wicket-taker with 24 wickets for India in the tournament, made a remarkable return to the international scene during the T20I series against England, which India convincingly won with a 4-1 scoreline.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami

England (Playing XI): Ben Duckett, Philip Salt(w), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(c), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

