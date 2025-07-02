IND vs ENG: Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing for India in 2nd Test against England at Edgbaston?

India vs England: After returning from a back injury, Bumrah had communicated prior to the series that he would only be available for three out of the five matches.

India is currently facing England in the second Test of the five-match series at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. This match is vital for India as they are recovering from a disappointing defeat against the hosts in the first Test at Leeds. Consequently, Shubman Gill and his team must secure a victory in this match to equalize the series at 1-1 and make a strong comeback. To achieve this, India has implemented a few changes in their playing XI. The most significant absence is Jasprit Bumrah, whose absence is a considerable setback.

Jasprit Bumrah is not participating in the second Test between India and England due to workload management concerns. After returning from a back injury, Bumrah had communicated prior to the series that he would only be available for three out of the five matches. Therefore, he is being rested for the second Test at Edgbaston.

According to various reports, he is expected to return to the India playing XI for the 3rd Test against England at the historic Lord's Cricket Ground. In place of Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep has been included in the playing XI. The pace attack for the second Test will now feature Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep.

"Three changes - Reddy, Washi and Akash Deep come in. No Bumrah. Just to manage his workload. We did get a good break and this is an important match for us. But the third Test being at Lord's, we think there'll be more in that pitch so we'll use him there. We were tempted to play Kuldeep but looking at the last match, our lower order didn't do well, so decided to add some depth to the batting," Shubman Gill said at the toss.

IND vs ENG 2nd Test playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir

