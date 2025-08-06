IND vs ENG: Why Harry Brook got ‘Player of the Series’ award over KL Rahul and Jadeja? Decision explained

India's new Test captain Shubman Gill showcased outstanding performance in the Anderson Tendulkar Trophy, amassing 754 runs over 5 matches, which included two centuries and a double century. However, England's Harry Brook and Gill both were honored as the 'Players of the Series'. Check here to why?

India secured a thrilling six-run victory against England in the final Test of the five-match series, leading to a series draw. England, needing 35 runs to win, seemed to be in a strong position at 339 for six by the end of Day 4. However, a remarkable spell by Mohammad Siraj on the final morning led to a collapse, with England being bowled out for 367.

Mohammad Siraj was awarded the 'Player of the Match' for his five-wicket performance in the final Test. Additionally, Harry Brook and Shubman Gill were honored as the 'Players of the Series' for England and India, respectively.

Why Brook was awarded 'player of the series'?

India's new Test captain Shubman Gill showcased outstanding performance in the Anderson Tendulkar Trophy, amassing 754 runs over five matches, which included two centuries and a double century. His innings of 269 runs in Birmingham was a highlight.

In line with the tradition of awarding the 'Player of the Series' to players from both teams in England, regardless of the series result, Shubman Gill and Harry Brook received the award. This selection sparked debate, as Joe Root had scored more runs than Brook, with 537 runs compared to Brook's 481 runs across the five matches.

Gill's performance was exceptional, scoring 754 runs in five matches at an average of 75.40, including four centuries. Brook was England's second-highest run-scorer with 481 runs at an average of 53.44, with two centuries.

Who decides on giving the awards?

The selection of the Player of the Series during the India-England Test series is determined by the coaches of both teams, who choose a player from the opposing side. Gautam Gambhir, the Indian team coach, selected Harry Brook for the award, which was unexpected.

This was the inaugural Anderson Tendulkar Trophy following the series' rebranding. Previously, the teams competed for the Pataudi Trophy in England and the Anthony de Mello Trophy in India, both retired to honor Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson by the BCCI and the ECB.