Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

SHOCKING! Kelley Mack, The Walking Dead actress, passes away at 33, lost her battle to..

'Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur are in love': Insider reveals how romance blossomed between them: 'They’ve no plans of...'

Not Ghajini, this film was first Bollywood movie to earn Rs 100 crore, ran for over 100 weeks, had 14 songs, sold 125 million tickets, movie name is..

Who is Delia Ramirez? Why did her Guatemalan roots trigger deportation backlash?

IND vs ENG: Why Harry Brook got ‘Player of the Series’ award over KL Rahul and Jadeja? Decision explained

War 2 will feature Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's dynamic dance-off, full song reserved only for...: 'Aditya Chopra wants to..'

Meet IPS Aashna Chaudhary, who cracked UPSC exam in 3rd attempt without coaching, enjoys massive following on social media, now got big responsibility for...

Mumbai to Ahmedabad in just 2 hours: BIG update on India's 1st bullet train corridor, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says...

Viral video: Hrithik Roshan REGRETS rejecting Dil Chahta Hai, 3 Idiots, losing blockbusters to Aamir Khan: 'I believe...'

'I don't know anything...': Donald Trump on US imports of Russian chemicals, fertilisers

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
SHOCKING! Kelley Mack, The Walking Dead actress, passes away at 33, lost her battle to..

SHOCKING! Kelley Mack, The Walking Dead actress, passes away at 33

'Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur are in love': Insider reveals how romance blossomed between them: 'They’ve no plans of...'

'Dhanush and Mrunal are in love': Insider reveals how romance blossomed

Not Ghajini, this film was first Bollywood movie to earn Rs 100 crore, ran for over 100 weeks, had 14 songs, sold 125 million tickets, movie name is..

Not Ghajini, this film was first Bollywood movie to earn Rs 100 crore, it is..

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
What do Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and other actors have for lunch? Celebrity fitness trainers reveal

What do Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and other actors have for

Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for post-workout meals

Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for

Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: Here's how celebrities are bringing back anklet trend in 2025

Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: How celebrities are bringing back anklet trend 

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IND vs ENG: Why Harry Brook got ‘Player of the Series’ award over KL Rahul and Jadeja? Decision explained

India's new Test captain Shubman Gill showcased outstanding performance in the Anderson Tendulkar Trophy, amassing 754 runs over 5 matches, which included two centuries and a double century. However, England's Harry Brook and Gill both were honored as the 'Players of the Series'. Check here to why?

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 06, 2025, 08:30 AM IST

IND vs ENG: Why Harry Brook got ‘Player of the Series’ award over KL Rahul and Jadeja? Decision explained

TRENDING NOW

India secured a thrilling six-run victory against England in the final Test of the five-match series, leading to a series draw. England, needing 35 runs to win, seemed to be in a strong position at 339 for six by the end of Day 4. However, a remarkable spell by Mohammad Siraj on the final morning led to a collapse, with England being bowled out for 367.

Mohammad Siraj was awarded the 'Player of the Match' for his five-wicket performance in the final Test. Additionally, Harry Brook and Shubman Gill were honored as the 'Players of the Series' for England and India, respectively.

Why Brook was awarded 'player of the series'?

India's new Test captain Shubman Gill showcased outstanding performance in the Anderson Tendulkar Trophy, amassing 754 runs over five matches, which included two centuries and a double century. His innings of 269 runs in Birmingham was a highlight.

In line with the tradition of awarding the 'Player of the Series' to players from both teams in England, regardless of the series result, Shubman Gill and Harry Brook received the award. This selection sparked debate, as Joe Root had scored more runs than Brook, with 537 runs compared to Brook's 481 runs across the five matches.

Gill's performance was exceptional, scoring 754 runs in five matches at an average of 75.40, including four centuries. Brook was England's second-highest run-scorer with 481 runs at an average of 53.44, with two centuries.

Who decides on giving the awards?

The selection of the Player of the Series during the India-England Test series is determined by the coaches of both teams, who choose a player from the opposing side. Gautam Gambhir, the Indian team coach, selected Harry Brook for the award, which was unexpected.

This was the inaugural Anderson Tendulkar Trophy following the series' rebranding. Previously, the teams competed for the Pataudi Trophy in England and the Anthony de Mello Trophy in India, both retired to honor Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson by the BCCI and the ECB.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Amit Shah surpasses Lal Krishna Advani's record, know all about his tenure as India's longest-serving Home Minister
Amit Shah surpasses Lal Krishna Advani's record, know all about his tenure as...
What is fawning? Popular trend among Gen Z that is causing worry due to...
What is fawning? Popular trend among Gen Z that is causing worry due to...
War 2: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani's action thriller is longest film in YRF Spyverse, has runtime of...
War 2: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara's action thriller has runtime of...
India's newest weapon has 144 missiles, track enemies from 500 km, it is built by...
India's newest weapon has 144 missiles, track enemies from 500 km, it is built b
Uttarkashi cloudburst triggers flash flood in Dharali village, 4 killed
Uttarkashi cloudburst triggers flash flood in Dharali village, incident caught
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
What do Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and other actors have for lunch? Celebrity fitness trainers reveal
What do Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and other actors have for
Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for post-workout meals
Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for
Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: Here's how celebrities are bringing back anklet trend in 2025
Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: How celebrities are bringing back anklet trend 
From Lee Do-hyun to EXO’s Sehun, South Korean stars returning from military service in 2025
From Lee Do-hyun to EXO’s Sehun, South Korean stars returning from military serv
Russia's deadly drone Geran-3 poses threat to Ukrainian air defense, has up to 1500km range with max speed of...
Russia's Geran-3 drone threatens Ukraine with 1500km range with max speed of...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE