CRICKET

IND vs ENG: Why England players are wearing white headbands on Day 2 of Oval Test? Know the real reason

On Day 2 of the ongoing Oval Test, England players were spotted wearing a special limited edition white headbands. Know the real reason behind it.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 06:57 PM IST

If you are also ardently watching the ongoing 5th and last Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy, then you must have noticed England players wearing white headbands on Day 2 of the Oval Test. The real reason behind wearing special headbands is that English players are paying tribute to the life and legacy of the late batter Graham Thorpe, who died by suicide last year. The headbands have been co-designed with Graham's family.

 

A campaign named 'A Day for Thorpey' will raise money for a mental health charity through the sale of a limited edition headband, which resembles what Graham wore when he was playing for England.

 

How did Graham Thorpe die?

 

Graham Thorpe died by suicide on August 4 last year at the age of 55 after years of battle with what his wife Amanda described as 'major depression and anxiety'. Not many know that Thorpe had a significant role in shaping the careers of many modern-day greats, including Ben Stokes and Joe Root, working in the coaching staff of both the England Lions and the England senior team.

 

Thorpe's career at a glance

 

Graham Thorpe made his international debut in 1993 and was one of the important resources in the team in the late 90s and early 2000s. He played 100 Tests and scored over 6,500 runs at an average of 44.66. In ODIs, he scored 2,380 runs at an average of 37.18, including 21 fifties.

 

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2

After losing six wickets on Day 1 of the Oval Test, Team India came out to bat again, but it was Gus Atkinson who completely shattered the Indian innings and bowled them out at 224. In reply, the English openers showcased stellar performances and gave a good start to their team. The first wicket of the home side fell at 92 just ahead of Lunch.

(With ANI inputs)

